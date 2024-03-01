When it comes to winter skin, my goal is always maximising glow and radiance. Let’s be honest - the UK is blessed with grey, drizzly weather for about 98% of the time at this point in the year, and I’m determined for that not to be reflected in my skin. So make-up is my shield against dull winter skin. My skin errs on the oily side, so I gravitate towards make-up with great coverage and longer-lasting formulas - not often something you see in products that promote dewy skin. But I have found that the best Saie products nail both of these elements while still making my skin look radiant.

The make-up brand shot to popularity thanks to its Glowy Super Gel highlighting liquid which went viral on TikTok. A glow-boosting highlighter with multiple uses, this bestseller is is just one of the brilliant products that Saie has on offer, including some of the best foundation, blush and highlighter formulas I’ve tried.

With its chic packaging, on-trend SKUs and (most importantly) effective formulas, Saie ticks all the right make-up boxes for me. It has a pretty great price point too, with some starting at £16.

Without further ado, here’s a roundup of my favourite Saie products:

1. Saie Glowy Super Skin Foundation

Saie Glowy Super Skin Foundation Today's Best Deals £34 at Cult Beauty Reasons to buy + Lightweight + Long-lasting + Glowy finish Reasons to avoid - Formula separates in the bottle - but nothing a quick shake won't solve

I’ve been a fan of this foundation since it first launched almost a year ago and have re-fallen in love with it since bringing it out again for this article. It has my favourite kind of foundation formula - thin but pigmented - and glides onto my skin like water. It’s a dream to buff in - either with fingers or Saie’s Base Brush - the lightweight formula leaving my skin looking radiant.

The medium-level coverage is super long lasting, and after setting it well upon application, I only had to powder once throughout the day. One thing that’s important to note is that you should be sure to shake it well before using, as the formula separates a little when sitting unused.

2. Saie Hydrabeam Sheer Brightening Under Eye Concealer

Saie Hydrabeam Sheer Brightening Under Eye Concealer Today's Best Deals £21 at Cult Beauty Reasons to buy + Good shade range + Natural-looking finish + Doesn't crease once set Reasons to avoid - Needs to be set with powder

As far as concealers go, this one is pretty great. It has a natural-looking finish, great shade range, and feels lightweight on the skin - all of which is exactly what I’m after for an under-eye concealer. Do note though, that this does need to be set well with powder, after which it doesn’t crease at all throughout the day.

3. Saie Dew Blush

Saie Dew Blush Today's Best Deals £20 at Cult Beauty Reasons to buy + Amazing pigment + Shades to suit all skin tones + Beautiful dewy finish Reasons to avoid - These sell out fast

Dubbed one of our best liquid blushers , Dew Blush is one of Saie’s bestselling products - and it’s clear to see why. I own it in two colours (Peachy and Chilly) and it’s hands down one of my favourite products from the brand.

There’s a brilliant range of shades, most of which would suit any skin tone, and the colour pay-off is incredible - you only need a small amount of product, so the bottle will last you ages. As is to be expected from the name, it has a beautifully dewy finish, and multiple members of the MC team are obsessed. If you see a colour you fancy in stock then it’s best to snap it up, as these sell out fast.

4. Saie Glowy Super Gel

Saie Glowy Super Gel Today's Best Deals £22 at Cult Beauty Reasons to buy + Glowy finish without looking at all oily + Lightweight, gel consistency + Versatile formula Reasons to avoid - It has glitter particles

If you have oily skin but still love a bit of glow, this is the product for you - it’s one of those rare highlighter formulas that sets to a skin-like finish. It makes my skin look radiant without feeling at all heavy - which makes sense, considering it’s 75% water and has a gel consistency - it honestly melts into the skin for a beautiful glowy finish.

This highlighting liquid is super versatile - I use it as a make-up base, mix it into my moisturiser or foundation, and even use it on my décolletage and shoulders to give them a sheen for special occasions. It makes my skin literally sparkle. Though it does have a subtle pearlescent sheen, it’s also on the glittery side, so if you’re not a fan of glittery specks in your make-up then this might not be for you. Personally? Glitter me up. As a face and body highlighter I can’t fault it.

It comes in two shades. I’ve been rinsing the pale, pearlescent Starglow right now, but I’m planning on snapping up the bronze Sunglow shade to enhance my summer tan. For £22, the big bottle contains an impressive amount of product (perfect if you’re planning to use it on your body) but it also comes in a smaller bottle for £16 if you only want a face highlighter.

5. Saie Sun Melt Natural Cream Bronzer

Saie Sun Melt Natural Cream Bronzer Today's Best Deals £26 at Cult Beauty Reasons to buy + Easy to blend + Not too warm or too cool-toned Reasons to avoid - More of a subtle colour pay-off

I’m not a huge fan of cream bronzers, but I’ve been gravitating towards Saie’s Sun Melt bronzer recently. The cream formula is incredibly subtle - great for people who don’t usually love bronzer. The shade isn’t too warm or too cool, so it’s great for my neutral complexion. I use the edge of the Base Brush to apply it and blend it out with the flat top - it blends in easily and gives my skin a much-needed tint of colour. I can *almost* kid myself that my face has seen the sun when I have this on.

6. Saie The Fluffy Pinpoint and Setting Brush

Saie Fluffy Pinpoint and Setting Brush Today's Best Deals £18 at Cult Beauty Reasons to buy + Ultra soft bristles + Great for precise powder application Reasons to avoid - Doesn't have an ergonomic brush handle

I know Saie’s make-up products are incredible, but its brushes aren’t to be ignored. I use this brush every day without fail, and it’s my go-to for applying powder. I love the medium-sized, tapered tip which is the perfect size for precise powder application under my eyes, between my eyebrows and around my nose.

I’m not a fan of powdering all over my face, as it can make my skin look too matte and quite dull, so I use this to apply my powder only where it’s needed. The dense bristles pick up a lot of product, so you can really pack it on in the areas you want to. It’s my secret to ensuring my make-up lasts all day in oilier areas, while allowing my ‘glowy’ make-up to do its thing on the high points of my face.

7. Saie The Base Brush

Saie The Base Brush Today's Best Deals £23 at Cult Beauty Reasons to buy + Great for blending in all liquid formulas + Thick brush head allows for quick application Reasons to avoid - The brush handle is quite thick

With densely-packed bristles and a slightly rounded flat top, this brush blends in any liquid formula like a dream. I use it to apply my foundation, cream bronzers and even liquid blush. The bristles are incredibly soft on my skin and the thick brush head covers a large area for super speedy application.