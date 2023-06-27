I just put every Nars foundation to the test in a bid to find my perfect match—here's my verdict

When it comes to searching for the best foundation, I typically recommend that people start with a Nars foundation. You see, Nars is, hands down, the best foundation brand out there. And after nearly a decade of being a beauty editor and testing every foundation that comes my way, trust me when I say that. As far as I'm concerned, Nars has never made a dud.

Whether you're looking for the best foundation for dry skin, the best foundation for oily skin or even the best foundation for mature skin, Nars has got a formula for you. There's something lightweight for those who prefer a tinted moisturiser, there's something full-coverage for those who prefer a fuller face and there's more natural-looking, dewy foundations, too.

Beyond that, it's also worth noting here that Nars wins when it comes to shade offering. Not only was it one of the first brands (if not the first) to make a 30+ shade offering the norm, the offering itself is diverse and inclusive—catering to every undertone there is. Whether you're looking for a pale foundation or a foundation for dark skin, out of all the brands out there, I'd say Nars is the one brand you're most likely to find your perfect match with.

Having said that, it's important to note that the Nars foundation formulas vary dramatically. While this is good in the sense that it means there's a foundation for every skin type and desired finish, it does mean it's easy to make a wrong turn when shopping. So, to avoid that happening, I've been busy putting every single Nars foundation formula to the test, to determine exactly what formula is best for who. Here's how I got on...

Best Nars Foundation for a lightweight finish

Nars Pure Radiant Tinted Moisturiser SPF30/PA+++

(Image credit: Shannon Lawlor)

Nars Pure Radiant Tinted Moisturiser SPF30/PA+++ £37 at Lookfantastic If, like me, you're the sort of person who prefers a lightweight, natural look for the daytime, this product is for you. Enriched with a plethora of skincare ingredients, it leaves skin looking hydrated and full of life. And what's more? If your skin is oily like mine, this stuff is oil-free so it's doesn't slip off your face as easily as other formulas.

Having said that, it's worth noting that it isn't totally undetectable on the skin. Most days I only wear concealer, and I did notice that when I was wearing this you could still tell I was wearing some sort of base. While it's not totally undetectable, it is still easily one of the best tinted moisturisers out there. For Easy to blend

Looks natural on the skin

Contains SPF Against Doesn't pack a huge amount of coverage

Isn't majorly buildable

Only available in select shades

Best Nars foundation for a natural finish

Nars Sheer Glow Foundation

(Image credit: Shannon Lawlor)

Nars Sheer Glow Foundation View at Amazon View at John Lewis View at ASOS (UK) I want to start this review by saying that, despite whatever you might have read before, Sheer Glow is a full-blown, full-coverage foundation. Yes, it can be sheered out into a beautifully medium-coverage finish, but it's not the lightweight formula people might have you believe. However, I absolutely adore it. It is one of my most-reached-for night-out foundations thanks to its satin finish that lets the skin's natural glow shine through. If you wear foundation regularly, you can't go wrong with it. For Leaves skin looking lit from within

One of the most natural-looking foundations I've ever tried

Buildable finish Against Packaging gets filthy

Full-coverage, despite other reviews

Best Nars Foundation for a full-coverage glow

Nars Light Reflecting Foundation

(Image credit: Shannon Lawlor)

Nars Light Reflecting Foundation View at Cult Beauty Global View at John Lewis View at Amazon Again, this formula is packed full of skincare ingredients, including antioxidants to help protect skin from the effects of environmental aggressors. It's also the skincare ingredients that help to give this foundation the incredible skin-like finish it delivers. As somebody with combination skin that leans towards the oily side, this is the Nars foundation for me. It sheers out enough to be workable as a day-time foundation but also builds up beautifully if you want a fuller coverage, leaving skin looking candle-lit and almost impossibly soft. For Full-coverage without making skin look flat

Contains skincare ingredients Against Has a glowing finish, so won't be good if you prefer a matte look

Best Nars foundation for oily skin

Nars Soft Matte Foundation

(Image credit: Shannon Lawlor)

Nars Soft Matte Foundation £31 at Sephora I would like to caveat this short review by saying I am by no means a matte-finish sort of girl. I like my skin to look glowing and have a little bit of shine. Therefore, this matte foundation doesn't really speak to me. However, having tried it out for a few days in a row, I can safely say I still really like it—and that means a lot coming from me. For a matte foundation, this is really impressive. It still leaves skin looking like skin and just seems to take down the oiliness in areas you need/want it. As you can see above, the glow isn't covered up. Will I use this regularly? Probably not, but when I want a full coverage that needs to last all day, I will absolutely be reaching for it. For Contains an 'anti-oxidation' complex to keep colour match

Has oil-absorbing powders to stop shine Against If you have dry skin, this won't be for you

Can settle in fine lines

Best Nars Foundation for A full-face finish

Nars Natural Radiant Longwear Foundation

(Image credit: Shannon Lawlor)