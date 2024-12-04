Find applying mascara to your lower lashes a total nightmare? These seven formulas make the whole process *so* much easier
Trust me, I've done the groundwork
Over the years, I've perfected my mascara application process. I know the kind of formulas I like (ultra-black, glossy and non-clumpy), my preferred brush type (hard silicone rather than soft bristle) and the way I like my lashes to look (long and lengthened rather than too curled, and never too thick or clumpy). But one thing I continue to struggle with is lower lash application.
With the lashes on your lower line notoriously tricky to coat with mascara (they are usually quite tiny, for one), I've always found it tough to get this right. I usually end up with a fair amount of smudging and a look that's far too dramatic – that is, until I tried out some different mascaras and discovered the best ones for the job.
As a major fan of Clinique's Bottom Lash Mascara, this is of course my go-to. But it can seem a bit of a faff having to buy a completely different product, so I've rounded up the formulas I find easy to use for both the top and lower lashes.
How should you apply bottom lash mascara?
As mentioned, getting mascara to look right on the lower lashes can be ultra-tricky. This is because, as Makeup Artist and Beauty Editor Madeleine Spencer explains, "bottom lashes tend to be smaller, sparser, and weaker." She explains: "If you apply too much force, they hit your face which means the mascara ends up under your eyes. Equally, you need to wiggle carefully to ensure they’re separated properly."
Challenges aside, Madeleine says that there are definitely certain application tips you can try to make things easier. She advises the following technique: "Apply the mascara wand to the base of the lower lashes and stroke your way down a few times, then take the wand and press it to the roots if you want to add more bulk."
Do you need a specific bottom lash mascara, or can you use your regular one?
Clinique's unique tiny mascara is handy and makes the whole thing seem simple. However, there are certain run-of-the-mill mascaras that make lower lash application a breeze. I've found over time that some of the best ones for the job are tubing mascaras, which are the best for anti-smudging. Here are a few of my favourites that work, either because of their tubing nature or their brush shape and size.
1. Clinique Bottom Lash Mascara
Clinique Bottom Lash Mascara
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
I couldn't complete this list without a mention of the icon and the legend that is Clinique Bottom Lash. It boasts a teensy tiny wand, non-smudge formula and soft bristles for easy application and longevity. This really is the best for lower lash application.
2. GLOSSIER Lash Slick Lift and Lengthening Mascara
GLOSSIER Lash Slick Lift and Lengthening Mascara
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Glossier's is one of my all-time mascara heroes, thanks to its understated, subtle finish that's ultra-glossy and lengthening, without adding too much volume. For this reason, it makes lower lash application a breeze.
3. Refy Lash Sculpt
Refy Lash Sculpt
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
The unique shape of Refy's first mascara allows for impressive upper lash mascara, as well as easier lower lash application. You can use the tip of the brush to coat those tiny baby lashes in product, resulting in a natural finish that still makes an impact.
4. 19/99 Lash Tint Mascara
19/99 Lash Tint Mascara
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Not only is the brush on this 19/99 mascara the perfect fine shaped option for lower lashes, the formula is fairly sheer and lightweight too, meaning it's ideal for those smaller hairs. As the name suggests, it's more of a tint, which is great.
5. Trish McEvoy High Volume mascara
Trish McEvoy High Volume mascara
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
The genius size and shape of this wand allows you to reach the root at both upper and lower lashes for precise application. It adds a generous hit of volume, so be careful to use sparingly on the lower set.
6. e.l.f. Lash XTNDR Mascara
e.l.f. Lash XTNDR Mascara
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
e.l.f.'s brush is my ideal structure for lengthened, glossy upper lashes. But what's even handier, is the fact that the tip of this wand makes coating those lower lashes a breeze. It also has tubing technology, meaning far less smudging.
7. L'Oréal Paris Telescopic Mascara
L'Oréal Paris Telescopic Mascara
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
This classic go-to mascara has one of those wands that makes all-over application super easy. It's fine and a little bendy, offering flexibility to reach the root, and the formula doesn't run or smudge.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Rebecca is a freelance beauty journalist and contributor to Marie Claire. She has written for titles including Refinery29, The Independent, Grazia, Coveteur, Dazed, Stylist, and Glamour. She is also a brand consultant and has worked with the likes of The Inkey List on campaign messaging and branded copy. She’s obsessed with skincare, nail art and fragrance, and outside of beauty, Rebecca likes to travel, watch true crime docs, pet sausage dogs and drink coffee. Rebecca is also passionate about American politics and mental health awareness.
-
Tonal dressing is taking over this winter and these are the only shades to do it in
We only wear colour top-to-toe
By Jazzria Harris
-
These are without a doubt the best (and chicest) party bags to carry this festive season
From clutches to cross bodys
By Jazzria Harris
-
I’m a beauty editor with a soft spot for expensive red lipsticks, but these 6 affordable ones can easily rival my luxury favourites
All under £20
By Mica Ricketts
-
I’m a beauty editor with a soft spot for expensive red lipsticks, but these 6 affordable ones can easily rival my luxury favourites
All under £20
By Mica Ricketts
-
My hair never looks shiny, but this quick and easy in-shower treatment makes my textured hair look so sleek and glossy
It only takes 5 minutes
By Mica Ricketts
-
I just got a 'brow stain' for fuller-looking brows—here's what you need to know before trying it yourself
Treatment on trial
By Lucy Abbersteen
-
This iconic, down-right fancy, face cream is still the only product I go to for dry, sensitive periods and I just picked it up for £40 less
One of beauty's most beloved icons
By Rebecca Fearn
-
Finding a blusher that works for pale skin can be tricky, but these are the 6 best for adding a subtle pop of colour
And they’re make-up artist-approved
By Mica Ricketts
-
This is, without a doubt, my favourite moisturiser of all time and I've just seen that it's 25% off
Hydrated, bouncy skin - no matter the weather
By Jazzria Harris
-
This balmy foundation makes my skin look seriously healthy—and the brand has kindly just discounted it ahead of party season
Think glowy not shiny
By Lucy Abbersteen
-
This icon may have launched over 30 years ago but it’s brightening and illuminating effect is still unmatched today
A classic for a reason
By Jazzria Harris