Find applying mascara to your lower lashes a total nightmare? These seven formulas make the whole process *so* much easier

Over the years, I've perfected my mascara application process. I know the kind of formulas I like (ultra-black, glossy and non-clumpy), my preferred brush type (hard silicone rather than soft bristle) and the way I like my lashes to look (long and lengthened rather than too curled, and never too thick or clumpy). But one thing I continue to struggle with is lower lash application.

With the lashes on your lower line notoriously tricky to coat with mascara (they are usually quite tiny, for one), I've always found it tough to get this right. I usually end up with a fair amount of smudging and a look that's far too dramatic – that is, until I tried out some different mascaras and discovered the best ones for the job.

As a major fan of Clinique's Bottom Lash Mascara, this is of course my go-to. But it can seem a bit of a faff having to buy a completely different product, so I've rounded up the formulas I find easy to use for both the top and lower lashes.

How should you apply bottom lash mascara?

As mentioned, getting mascara to look right on the lower lashes can be ultra-tricky. This is because, as Makeup Artist and Beauty Editor Madeleine Spencer explains, "bottom lashes tend to be smaller, sparser, and weaker." She explains: "If you apply too much force, they hit your face which means the mascara ends up under your eyes. Equally, you need to wiggle carefully to ensure they’re separated properly."

Challenges aside, Madeleine says that there are definitely certain application tips you can try to make things easier. She advises the following technique: "Apply the mascara wand to the base of the lower lashes and stroke your way down a few times, then take the wand and press it to the roots if you want to add more bulk."

Do you need a specific bottom lash mascara, or can you use your regular one?

Clinique's unique tiny mascara is handy and makes the whole thing seem simple. However, there are certain run-of-the-mill mascaras that make lower lash application a breeze. I've found over time that some of the best ones for the job are tubing mascaras, which are the best for anti-smudging. Here are a few of my favourites that work, either because of their tubing nature or their brush shape and size.

1. Clinique Bottom Lash Mascara

(Image credit: Clinique)

Clinique Bottom Lash Mascara

I couldn't complete this list without a mention of the icon and the legend that is Clinique Bottom Lash. It boasts a teensy tiny wand, non-smudge formula and soft bristles for easy application and longevity. This really is the best for lower lash application.

I couldn't complete this list without a mention of the icon and the legend that is Clinique Bottom Lash. It boasts a teensy tiny wand, non-smudge formula and soft bristles for easy application and longevity. This really is the best for lower lash application.

2. GLOSSIER Lash Slick Lift and Lengthening Mascara

(Image credit: Glossier)

GLOSSIER Lash Slick Lift and Lengthening Mascara

Glossier's is one of my all-time mascara heroes, thanks to its understated, subtle finish that's ultra-glossy and lengthening, without adding too much volume. For this reason, it makes lower lash application a breeze.

Glossier's is one of my all-time mascara heroes, thanks to its understated, subtle finish that's ultra-glossy and lengthening, without adding too much volume. For this reason, it makes lower lash application a breeze.

3. Refy Lash Sculpt

(Image credit: Refy)

Refy Lash Sculpt Today's Best Deals £20 at Refy Reasons to buy + Tiered brush shape Reasons to avoid - Middle part of the brush can be a bit tricky

The unique shape of Refy's first mascara allows for impressive upper lash mascara, as well as easier lower lash application. You can use the tip of the brush to coat those tiny baby lashes in product, resulting in a natural finish that still makes an impact.

4. 19/99 Lash Tint Mascara

(Image credit: 19/99)

19/99 Lash Tint Mascara Today's Best Deals £14 at Space NK Reasons to buy + Perfect sized wand Reasons to avoid - May be too sheer if you like a bold result

Not only is the brush on this 19/99 mascara the perfect fine shaped option for lower lashes, the formula is fairly sheer and lightweight too, meaning it's ideal for those smaller hairs. As the name suggests, it's more of a tint, which is great.

5. Trish McEvoy High Volume mascara

(Image credit: Trish McEvoy)

Trish McEvoy High Volume mascara

The genius size and shape of this wand allows you to reach the root at both upper and lower lashes for precise application. It adds a generous hit of volume, so be careful to use sparingly on the lower set.

The genius size and shape of this wand allows you to reach the root at both upper and lower lashes for precise application. It adds a generous hit of volume, so be careful to use sparingly on the lower set.

6. e.l.f. Lash XTNDR Mascara

(Image credit: e.l.f. Cosmetics)

e.l.f. Lash XTNDR Mascara Today's Best Deals £7 at e.l.f. Cosmetics Reasons to buy + Tubing technology for less smudging Reasons to avoid - Fairly big brush

e.l.f.'s brush is my ideal structure for lengthened, glossy upper lashes. But what's even handier, is the fact that the tip of this wand makes coating those lower lashes a breeze. It also has tubing technology, meaning far less smudging.

7. L'Oréal Paris Telescopic Mascara

(Image credit: L'Oreal Paris)

L'Oréal Paris Telescopic Mascara

This classic go-to mascara has one of those wands that makes all-over application super easy. It's fine and a little bendy, offering flexibility to reach the root, and the formula doesn't run or smudge.

This classic go-to mascara has one of those wands that makes all-over application super easy. It's fine and a little bendy, offering flexibility to reach the root, and the formula doesn't run or smudge.