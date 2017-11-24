Because MAC makes a makeup bag

So if you’ve had a look over at our edit of the best foundations for every skin type, this Studio Fix Fluid foundation is one of our hero products – and it’s now 10% off. Originally priced for £23.50, it’s now been knocked down to £21.15.

Given that MAC’s Snow Ball collection is one of the most coveted Christmas beauty sets of the season, we’re surprised to see this in the Black Friday sale at all. Perfect if you’re looking to do a warm smoky eye, this palette is now going for 10% off at £27.

The Selena Gomez collection went pretty quickly, but MAC’s secretly been holding onto a few of her Amor Prohibido lipsticks. This pinky brown shade is a gorgeous one that’ll suit most skintones and it’s over in their Goodbyes section for just £17.

If you missed out on MAC’s Betty Boop collection, don’t worry – this matte red lippie from line is now on sale. Available for £16.50, the bold shade makes it an absolute classic and the Betty Boop packaging is too cute.

This gorgeous palette will put you in an autumnal mood and dreaming of the days before we had to turn on the central heating. Featured in MAC’s Goodbyes section, it’s the last time you’ll be able to get this palette before it’s discontinued completely.

Where can you find the best MAC makeup deals?

MAC makeup is respected in the beauty industry for its high-quality products and brilliant range of shades. So if you can get all your favourite products for less than their usual price, why wouldn’t you?

We’ve scoured the internet for the best MAC makeup deals so that you don’t have to. And if you’re looking to go a little broader, make sure to check out our extensive list of the best Black Friday beauty deals which will cover everything from electricals to fragrances and Black Friday makeup deals. You’re welcome.

Love a beauty bargain? This red lipstick quiz matches you to the best one for you AND your budget. Try it out here…

Best MAC foundation deals

There’s a reason that makeup artists and beauty bloggers alike are addicted to the MAC Studio Fix Fluid foundation. Not only does it combine a decent SPF 15, but it also builds smoothly and guarantees a flawless finish every time.

Best MAC lipstick deals

Whether you’re addicted to Velvet Teddy or Ruby Woo, everyone has at least one MAC lipstick in their makeup bag. The iconic MAC lipsticks come in so many shades that it’s impossible not to want at least three of them, and if you’re looking for a lipstick that is both moisturising and pearly, the MAC Cremesheen Lipstick is the one for you.

Best MAC concealer deals

The MAC Pro Longwear Concealer is the beauty world’s go-to for a reason – but the MAC Select Cover-Up gives just as smooth and natural a finish, and lasts up to ten hours. It’s a great way to mask dark under-eyes or help blemishes vanish with one swift swipe.

Best MAC mascara deals

For lashes that demand attention, look no further than the MAC In Extreme Dimension Lash. The big brush creates bold lashes with ease, and the added curved handle makes it ten times quicker to apply mascara evenly across your peepers.

Best MAC eyeshadow palette

The MAC eyeshadow palettes are the stuff of dreams. Not only do the little pods of four colours offer amazing value, the tones and colours are well-matched and quality products. Debenhams are also stocking some combination classics for half the price, so it would be rude not to take advantage…

Best MAC powder deals

If you’re looking for a powder packed full of minerals that will highlight all the right places, you’ve met your match with the MAC Mineralize Skinfinish. Its super soft formula makes it a gentle touch even for the most sensitive of skins, and the pinky reflectors will give your face the right amount of shimmer.

Best MAC lip gloss

Even if you’re a matte girl at heart, no one can resist the unicorn shimmer of the MAC Cremesheen Glass Lip Gloss. The range includes gorgeous pearly colours that will give your lip the sparkle it truly deserves.

Best MAC eyeliner deals

The cat-eye liner trend is going nowhere, so it’s probably time you invested in a quality liquid eyeliner. Say hello to the MAC Superslick Liquid Eyeliner – the unique nib ensures that even feline flick newbies can use it with ease to get those Adele-worthy peepers.