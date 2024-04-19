While I’ve perfected the art of picking out a foundation shade for my pale skin or a brow gel that will suit my dark hair, and I've recently been on a mission to find the best bright lipstick that sparks joy. However, there have been countless occasions when I’ve purchased a lipstick that looked great in the bullet, only to get home and find that it didn’t suit my skin tone at all. And if a lipstick doesn’t instantly make you feel amazing, then it’s no good to me.

So, what exactly is the secret to choosing the best lipstick for pale skin? From the best reds to the nicest nudes , and everything in between, I caught up with makeup artist Rose Gallagher to pick her brains on what lipstick shades will transform pale skin from sallow to scintillating.

What are the best lipstick colours for pale skin?

Much of the classic makeup artist advice stands when it comes to choosing the best lipstick for pale skin. Generally speaking, most of all will fall into three main categories of undertone—cool, warm or neutral. If the veins on your wrist look green then you’re likely warm, if they’re blue then you’re likely cool, and if you can see both colours then you’re probably neutral. This means that when you’re choosing a lipstick, seeking out a shade with the same undertones as you will be instantly flattering. For example, a blue-based pink for cool-toned skin or an orange-toned pink for warmer skin tones.

However, Rose is a makeup artist after my own heart when she speaks about the importance of having fun when it comes to lipstick. “I’m not a big believer in certain colours suiting anyone best—it’s about whatever you feel comfortable with,” she explains. However, if you are looking for an expert steer on where to start in the lipstick aisle then Rose suggests opting for bright, bold colours rather than focusing on the intricacies of the shade itself.

“If you go bold on pale skin then you’re almost matching the starkness of the complexion,” says Rose. “Softer washes can feel quite muted and almost melt into the colour of your skin. You tend to find that fair skin looks really good with a block colour like a really vibrant red.” Rather than pared-back pastels or barely-there neutrals, Rose recommends orange-reds, fuschia pinks and “undeniably a pinky-red is a favourite of mine on pale skin”.

What is the best way to apply lipstick for pale skin?

Experimenting with a new lipstick shade can be daunting, so Rose suggests using some other products on your face first to create a canvas for the colour. Adding a bit of bronzer, a bright blush or even a bit of highlighter will help to add some extra dimension to skin before you go in with your lipstick.

And lining your lips first can be a game changer. “It is so, so important to have a lip liner that is the same colour as your natural lips,” Rose says. “In fairer skins you tend to find that the entire lip is one colour, but sharpening up that lip line first will give you a really perfected, sculpted version of your own lips from which to build on.”

Most importantly though, embrace the joy of lipstick. Rose recalls Lisa Eldridge telling her that you will just know whether a lipstick suits you or not. Some of them will perk you up and make you feel amazing. And if they don’t? Then just forget it. “I’m a huge advocate for just going to your nearest counter and trying on a load of shades too,” explains Rose. “As someone that worked on the counter for years we love someone coming in and trying everything and having fun. There’s such a fear around beauty halls but that’s what they’re there for—to be enjoyed.”

The best lipsticks for pale skin

1. MAC Retro Matte Lipstick in Ruby Woo

(Image credit: MAC)

Admittedly, the beauty of MAC's Ruby Woo is that it looks incredibly on everybody—but this iconic red looks particularly beautiful on pale skin. It’s a vibrant, cool red that really brightens the complexion and instils the kind of confidence that only a red lipstick can. Plus, the matte formula sticks around all day so you don’t have to worry about applying it.

2. Lisa Eldridge Insanely Saturated Lipstick in Skyscraper Rose

(Image credit: Lisa Eldridge)

Lisa Eldridge Insanely Saturated Lipstick in Skyscraper Rose Best pink lipstick for pale skin Today's Best Deals £27 at Space NK Reasons to buy + Creamy texture and comfortable to wear + Bold fuchsia pink with red undertones + So joyful Reasons to avoid - Might feel quite bold if you’re not used to wearing brights

Rose waxed lyrical about how good bright pinks look on pale skin tones and this one from Lisa Eldridge makes for a really fresh, modern interpretation of a classic fuchsia shade. It’s full-coverage and vibrant, yet the red undertones mean that it still feels wearable while being fresh and fun. It truly looks incredible on fair skin tones.

3. NYX Professional Makeup Soft Matte Lip Cream in Amsterdam

(Image credit: NYX Professional Makeup)

NYX Professional Makeup Soft Matte Lip Cream in Amsterdam Best affordable lipstick for pale skin Today's Best Deals £7 at Cult Beauty Reasons to buy + Soft-focus, cloud lips effect + Creamy liquid formula + Wearable orange-toned red Reasons to avoid - Can get a bit patchy towards end of the day

This has to be one of my favourite high-street lipstick formulas and I think it’s particularly good if you’re new to wearing bright colours. The formula itself is like a creamy liquid which glides on smoothly and has impressive staying power for the price point. Unlike classic lipsticks, though, it has a softer finish on the lips—almost cloudy and blurred at the edges—so it feels less intense, even if you are opting for a bold shade like this warm red.

4. Charlotte Tilbury K.I.S.S.I.N.G Lipstick in Pillow Talk Fair

(Image credit: Charlotte Tilbury)

Charlotte Tilbury K.I.S.S.I.N.G Lipstick in Pillow Talk Fair Best nude lipstick for pale skin Today's Best Deals £27 at Cult Beauty Reasons to buy + Specially formulated with pale skin in mind + Moisturising, satin finish + Cool-toned neutral Reasons to avoid - Possibly too pink-toned for some

Renowned as one of the most universally-flattering nude lipsticks on the market, the original Pillow Talk shade would make a great choice for pale skin—but the newer Fair version is even better. Slightly more pink-toned than the original, and more cool in tone, it’s an almost vibrant nude that really highlights lips on pale skin rather than blending into the background like other neutral shades. If you don’t love a pink lipstick then the original version might be better suited to you, but this makes for a really brightening, volumising alternative.

5. e.l.f. Cosmetics Sheer Slick Lipstick in Black Cherry

(Image credit: E.l.f. Cosmetics)

e.l.f. Cosmetics Sheer Slick Lipstick in Black Cherry Best berry lipstick for pale skin Today's Best Deals £5 at E.l.f. Cosmetics Reasons to buy + Budget-friendly + Sheer, balmy formula + Can be layered up Reasons to avoid - Not very long-wearing

Combining all of the nourishment of the best lip balm (thanks to moisturising vitamin E and meadowseed oil) with the pigment of a lipstick, this affordable formula is one of the best berry-toned lipsticks I’ve tried for pale skin. It reminds me very much of Clinique’s iconic Black Honey but with slightly less longevity. However, I love that you can wear it as a just-bitten wash of cherry or layer it up to a more intense purple grape shade. Either option is so flattering on fair complexions.

6. L'Oreal Paris Color Riche Satin Lipstick in 373 Magnetic Coral

(Image credit: L'Oreal Paris)

L'Oreal Paris Color Riche Satin Lipstick in 373 Magnetic Coral Best coral lipstick for pale skin Today's Best Deals £7.99 at Boots Reasons to buy + Vibrant orange-toned coral + Feels luxurious for the price + A wearable bright Reasons to avoid - Needs layering up for intense colour

A wearable bright for pale skin, this orangey-coral shade walks the line of being bright and vibrant without being glaringly obvious. In fact, it makes a great starting point if you’re looking to experiment with some bolder shades but you want a colour that’s comfortable enough for everyday wear. In my opinion, L'Oreal Paris make incredibly premium-feeling lipsticks at an affordable price and this one is creamy, moisturising and lasts well.

7. Kosas Weightless Lip Color in Subconscious

(Image credit: Kosas)

Kosas Weightless Lip Color in Subconscious Best brown lipstick for pale skin Today's Best Deals £22 at Cult Beauty Reasons to buy + A cool, 90’s-inspired brown + Plumping, smoothing finish + So hydrating Reasons to avoid - It’s a bold colour so might feel out your comfort zone at first

A lot of advice online suggests that pale skin should avoid brown lipsticks, but in the spirit of Rose’s suggestion to wear what you love I made it my mission to find the perfect brown. This one screams Drew Barrymore in the early ‘90s and I’m utterly obsessed with the rich, warm chocolate shade. Yes, it might take some adjusting to if you’re used to wearing more classic pinks and reds, but it looks so beautiful on pale skin thanks to the incredible contrast. And this formula from Kosas in particular is so hydrating that you’ll forget you’re wearing lipstick at all.