As a beauty writer, these 5 foundations are some of the best I've ever tried—and they're all from one brand

MAC holds a very special place in my heart. Not only is the brand's Studio Fix Fluid one of the best foundations (opens in new tab) I have ever used, but when I was younger I would save up all my pocket money to treat myself to a new MAC make-up product, from the iconic Velvet Teddy lipstick to the popular Soft & Gentle highlighter.

As a beauty writer, I am lucky enough to try out lots of different make-up brands, but MAC is one that I always tend to go back to. Therefore, I thought it was time to branch out and try every single base product from the brand, to see which one would be my favourite.

As mentioned above, I am a huge fan of the Studio Fix Fluid Foundation, but I was intrigued to see if one of the brand's newer formulas would knock it off of the top spot.

To help me in my search for the best MAC foundation, I also got in touch with MAC's Global Senior Artist, Dominic Skinner, to learn all about the different formulas.

As someone with oily skin, I know that Studio Fix Fluid is a great match for me, but what about the best foundation for dry skin (opens in new tab) and the best foundation for combination skin (opens in new tab)?

"Each foundation has different finishes and textures so will give you different looks, but they will also work better on different skin types, so it's worth looking around and seeing which foundation will fit you best," explains Skinner. "The MAC Studio Fix Fluid is great for a normal to oily or combination skin type, whereas the MAC Studio Radiance Face And Body Foundation is better for a normal to dry skin type."

Keep on scrolling to see how I got on with each individual formula, and for more inspiration, don't forget to check out our guides to the best drugstore foundations (opens in new tab), the best foundations for acne-prone skin (opens in new tab) and even the best tinted moisturisers (opens in new tab).

Best for a matte finish

1. Studio Fix Powder Plus Foundation

(Image credit: Grace Lindsay)

(opens in new tab) MAC Studio Fix Powder Plus Foundation View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at John Lewis (opens in new tab) In my opinion, this is one of the best powder foundations (opens in new tab) you can buy. It has an incredibly matte finish (great for anyone with oily skin), it's easy to apply and it's super buildable. If I want a really flawless look, I tend to wear this over the top of a slightly more shee, liquid foundation. It's worth noting that I probably wouldn't recommend this product for dry skin, as it can cling to dry patches. For Matte finish

Long-lasting

Buildable coverage Against Can cling to dry skin

Best for a radiant finish

2. Studio Radiance Face and Body Radiant Sheer Foundation

(Image credit: Grace Lindsay)

(opens in new tab) MAC Studio Radiance Face and Body Radiant Sheer Foundation View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at John Lewis (opens in new tab) View at Harrods (opens in new tab) I tend to avoid sheer foundations as I like a little bit more coverage, however this product really impressed me. It felt lightweight on the skin and left me with a natural-looking glow. The only downside? You would probably need to use a concealer on top to cover any blemishes. So, what does Dominic Skinner think? "MAC Studio Radiance Face And Body Foundation is better for a normal to dry skin type," he says. "It is my natural day look foundation of choice and one I use most times." For Easy to apply

Lightweight

Radiant finish Against Not a lot of coverage

Might not be the best for oily skin

Best long-lasting formula

3. Pro Longwear Nourishing Waterproof Foundation

(Image credit: Grace Lindsay)

(opens in new tab) MAC Pro Longwear Nourishing Waterproof Foundation View at Harrods (opens in new tab) View at John Lewis (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) I loved all of the foundations that I tried, however this one did not impress me as much as the other formulas. Don't get me wrong, the finish was nice and it's definitely long-lasting, however I found it quite hard to blend into my skin and it clung to certain places more than others. For Lasts all day

Dewy finish Against Hard to blend

Best oil-free formula

4. Studio Fix Fluid SPF 15 Foundation

(Image credit: Grace Lindsay)

(opens in new tab) MAC Studio Fix Fluid SPF 15 Foundation View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at John Lewis (opens in new tab) View at Harrods (opens in new tab) "For a more full but flawless finish I love the MAC Studio Fix Fluid," says Skinner. "It’s in my make-up kit for a reason." I couldn't agree more. This is one of the only foundations that gives me a totally flawless finish on the skin, and it keeps my shine at bay for hours. As much as I loved the Studio Radiance Face and Body Foundation and the Studio Fix Powder Plus Foundation, this still comes out on top for me. For Lasts all day

Buildable coverage

Demi-matte finish Against Might not be the best for dry skin

Best water-based formula

5. Studio Waterweight SPF 30 Foundation

(Image credit: Grace Lindsay)