As a beauty writer, these 5 foundations are some of the best I've ever tried—and they're all from one brand
One is *really* special
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign-up to our newsletter
MAC holds a very special place in my heart. Not only is the brand's Studio Fix Fluid one of the best foundations (opens in new tab) I have ever used, but when I was younger I would save up all my pocket money to treat myself to a new MAC make-up product, from the iconic Velvet Teddy lipstick to the popular Soft & Gentle highlighter.
As a beauty writer, I am lucky enough to try out lots of different make-up brands, but MAC is one that I always tend to go back to. Therefore, I thought it was time to branch out and try every single base product from the brand, to see which one would be my favourite.
As mentioned above, I am a huge fan of the Studio Fix Fluid Foundation, but I was intrigued to see if one of the brand's newer formulas would knock it off of the top spot.
To help me in my search for the best MAC foundation, I also got in touch with MAC's Global Senior Artist, Dominic Skinner, to learn all about the different formulas.
As someone with oily skin, I know that Studio Fix Fluid is a great match for me, but what about the best foundation for dry skin (opens in new tab) and the best foundation for combination skin (opens in new tab)?
"Each foundation has different finishes and textures so will give you different looks, but they will also work better on different skin types, so it's worth looking around and seeing which foundation will fit you best," explains Skinner. "The MAC Studio Fix Fluid is great for a normal to oily or combination skin type, whereas the MAC Studio Radiance Face And Body Foundation is better for a normal to dry skin type."
Keep on scrolling to see how I got on with each individual formula, and for more inspiration, don't forget to check out our guides to the best drugstore foundations (opens in new tab), the best foundations for acne-prone skin (opens in new tab) and even the best tinted moisturisers (opens in new tab).
Best for a matte finish
1. Studio Fix Powder Plus Foundation
In my opinion, this is one of the best powder foundations (opens in new tab) you can buy. It has an incredibly matte finish (great for anyone with oily skin), it's easy to apply and it's super buildable.
If I want a really flawless look, I tend to wear this over the top of a slightly more shee, liquid foundation. It's worth noting that I probably wouldn't recommend this product for dry skin, as it can cling to dry patches.
For
- Matte finish
- Long-lasting
- Buildable coverage
Against
- Can cling to dry skin
Best for a radiant finish
2. Studio Radiance Face and Body Radiant Sheer Foundation
I tend to avoid sheer foundations as I like a little bit more coverage, however this product really impressed me. It felt lightweight on the skin and left me with a natural-looking glow. The only downside? You would probably need to use a concealer on top to cover any blemishes.
So, what does Dominic Skinner think? "MAC Studio Radiance Face And Body Foundation is better for a normal to dry skin type," he says. "It is my natural day look foundation of choice and one I use most times."
For
- Easy to apply
- Lightweight
- Radiant finish
Against
- Not a lot of coverage
- Might not be the best for oily skin
Best long-lasting formula
3. Pro Longwear Nourishing Waterproof Foundation
I loved all of the foundations that I tried, however this one did not impress me as much as the other formulas. Don't get me wrong, the finish was nice and it's definitely long-lasting, however I found it quite hard to blend into my skin and it clung to certain places more than others.
For
- Lasts all day
- Dewy finish
Against
- Hard to blend
Best oil-free formula
4. Studio Fix Fluid SPF 15 Foundation
"For a more full but flawless finish I love the MAC Studio Fix Fluid," says Skinner. "It’s in my make-up kit for a reason."
I couldn't agree more. This is one of the only foundations that gives me a totally flawless finish on the skin, and it keeps my shine at bay for hours. As much as I loved the Studio Radiance Face and Body Foundation and the Studio Fix Powder Plus Foundation, this still comes out on top for me.
For
- Lasts all day
- Buildable coverage
- Demi-matte finish
Against
- Might not be the best for dry skin
Best water-based formula
5. Studio Waterweight SPF 30 Foundation
I was really intrigued to give this foundation a go. The packaging felt different to a lot of the other options, and I was intrigued to see how a water-based foundation would suit my skin. Overall, I loved how hydrating it was (even though I have oily skin I am always looking for an extra kick of hydration), and I was left with a healthy-looking glow that didn't make me feel greasy or shiny.
Although I like the idea of a different applicator, I found this one a little hard to use, but I'm sure that with practise I will grow to love it.
For
- Hydrating
- Dewy finish
Against
- Not a lot of coverage
- Applicator can be hard to use
Grace Lindsay is the Ecommerce Writer at Marie Claire UK. With over three years of experience in the fashion and beauty industry, she covers everything from the best makeup and skincare deals to how to shop the stand out trends of the season. When she's not typing away at her laptop, Grace can be found shopping her favourite vintage markets IRL, or catching up on her never-ending list of books to read.
-
Why Zara Tindall waited until years after her wedding before changing her surname
And it makes total sense
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
These are 4 of the best Pilates socks you can buy, all tested by team MC
No slipping or sliding over here.
By Grace Lindsay
-
Dame Aer review: "As light as a feather but offers seriously powerful pleasure”
It's one of the lightest suction toys you can buy.
By Ness Cooper