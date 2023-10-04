Of everything I've tried, these 7 affordable concealers are the best for banishing dark circles and blemishes

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Concealer is a really great all-rounder. In a matter of seconds it can camouflage dark under-eye circles, disguise blemishes and provide general colour correction, with the best affordable concealers doing all of the above without costing you too much money.

Not only that, it's very handy if you feel the need to freshen up your make-up at any point during the day—I probably don't need to point out that a little tube of concealer is far more portable and lightweight than carrying a whole bottle of your best foundation around in your bag. I've tried dozens in my time, so I like to think I know a thing or two about what makes a great one, great.

Don’t get me wrong, some of my all-time favourite beauty products come from higher-end brands, but I’m a firm believer that a higher price tag doesn’t necessarily indicate a better-performing product. To that end, there are some absolute gems of concealers that you can find in your nearest Boots or Superdrug—here are my picks of the best concealers that won’t break the bank.

My criteria for the best affordable concealers

As you've probably worked out, every concealer I considered for this guide had to be reasonably priced, the benchmark for which I set as £15 or less so that 'affordable' covered everything from super-cheap picks and some closer-to-mid-range options. As well as that, in order to be included it also had to perform well when it was assessed against the following criteria:

How easy it is to apply

Level of coverage

How easy it was to find a good shade match

Finish (i.e. matte or dewy)

How it wears through the day

The best affordable concealers

1. Maybelline Instant Anti Age Eraser Concealer

(Image credit: Maybelline)

Maybelline Instant Anti Age Eraser Concealer Specifications Coverage: Medium No. of shades: 16 Today's Best Deals View at Amazon View at Amazon View at Sephora UK Reasons to buy + Great for on-the-go application + Doesn't settle into fine lines + Nice and hydrating Reasons to avoid - Sponge applicator won't appeal to all

This little number is regarded as one of the top concealers on the market, full stop, as well as the best make-up buys under £10. I love it, and I know that many Marie Claire editors feel the same. It’s got a lovely, natural-looking finish, builds well, doesn’t settle into fine lines and never looks cakey (though you may want something a bit heavier duty if you're hoping to cover up a very angry blemish). I wouldn’t go out of my way to choose something with a built-in sponge, but it does make for easy on-the-go application, particularly under the eyes. It's a high street hero for sure.

2. L'Oréal Paris 24H Infallible More Than Concealer

(Image credit: L'Oreal Paris )

L'Oréal Paris Infallible 24H More Than Concealer Specifications Coverage : Full No. of shades : 19 Today's Best Deals £9.99 at Lookfantastic Reasons to buy + Great coverage + Lasts well Reasons to avoid - May be too thick for some preferences

The Infallible range is an affordable force to be reckoned with, with its formulas loved by both those looking for the best foundation for oily skin and for dry skin. As its name suggests, this one is also a bit of a long-lasting powerhouse; we're talking a richly-pigmented formula with great full coverage that'll conceal whatever you need it to and that lasts really well through the day. The finish is very matte, so do bear this in mind if you prefer more of a satin or dewy finish, but it's an undoubtedly powerful buy.

3. Sculpted By Aimee Brighten Up Concealer

(Image credit: Sculpted by Aimee )

Sculpted By Aimee Brighten Up Concealer Specifications Coverage: Medium No. of shades: 16 Today's Best Deals £15 at Boots Reasons to buy + Light-reflecting pigments aid brightening effect + Healthy, natural looking finish Reasons to avoid - Price tag only just makes it qualify for our guide

I love, love, love Aimee Connolly's brand Sculpted by Aimee and I don't think I've ever tried a product from the range that I haven't liked. This radiant under-eye formula has a kind of buttery finish with pearlescent pigments that help to brighten up the area. (I also love the Satinskin Concealer, but that just falls outside of my requisite "£15 and under".) This formula feels great on the skin, packing in hyaluronic acid and niacinamide, though it gives radiant medium coverage rather than heavy-duty blemish hiding. It's also right at the top end of the edit in terms of price, but if your end goal is super healthy-looking skin I think you'll really like it.

4. e.l.f. 16HR Camo Concealer

(Image credit: e.l.f. Cosmetics )

e.l.f. 16HR Camo Concealer Specifications Coverage : Full No. of shades : 26 Today's Best Deals View at Amazon View at Amazon View at ASOS (UK) Reasons to buy + Brilliantly full coverage that lasts + Blends nicely + Super affordable Reasons to avoid - Very thick, which won't appeal to all

There's a reason e.l.f. Cosmetics' products are all over TikTok—they make seriously great make-up and it's all so, so reasonably priced. This is another full coverage option that stays put and lends itself well to concealing angry spots or persistent dark circles. It does have quite a large doe foot applicator and is very thick, so don't go for it if that's not your preference, but it's hard to fault its impressive coverage, its velvety matte finish and its price tag of just six pounds. Reach for it when you feel like you need to call in the big guns.

5. Nyx Can't Stop Won't Stop Concealer

(Image credit: Nyx Professional Makeup)

Nyx Professional Makeup Can't Stop Won't Stop Contour Concealer Specifications Coverage: Medium to full No. of shades : 24 Today's Best Deals £8.99 at Lookfantastic Reasons to buy + Great broad and inclusive shade range + Natural-looking matte Reasons to avoid - Fuller coverage options are available

Of all the drugstore make-up brands out there, Nyx Professional Makeup is up there among my top five. (As an aside, they make some of the best brow products out there, IMO.) This is a nice creamy concealer that instantly perks up the skin and that, if it's your thing, the brand also encourages for use as contour in one of the darker shades. The coverage is medium-to-full, in my opinion, but I find it works really well at disguising any redness in my skin and brightening things up a bit.

6. Essence Multitask Concealer

(Image credit: Essence)

Essence Multitask Concealer Specifications Coverage: Full No. of shades : 7 Today's Best Deals £3.29 at Justmylook Reasons to buy + Very affordable + Handy pen format + Full coverage Reasons to avoid - Shade range has room for improvement

I have to admit that even I was surprised by how well this concealer performs considering that it costs little more than three pounds. It's very full coverage, so blending a little in with the built-in brush will go a long way, which makes it great for covering up anything you really want to disguise—to the point that I found a couple of layers could almost completely hide a tattoo—and that coverage does last well. It's another good one for on-the-go application, but I do have to point out that the shade range is really lacking in terms of darker options, meaning there is some room for improvement.

7. Beauty Pie Everyday Great Skin Concealer

(Image credit: Beauty Pie )

Beauty Pie Everyday Great Skin Concealer Specifications Coverage: Medium No. of shades: 13 Today's Best Deals £12.50 for members at Beauty Pie Reasons to buy + Super creamy + Healthy matte finish but not at all drying + Lightweight and very easy to blend Reasons to avoid - Costs £25 if you aren't a member

Many of the best Beauty Pie products that you've heard of are probably skincare and fragrance buys, but its make-up options shouldn't be overlooked—including this great little concealer. Considering its medium-full coverage, it's surprisingly fluid and blends really easily either with a brush or your fingers. It has a nice blurring effect on the skin and a great level of pigment to disguise anything you want to cover up, without feeling at all heavy on the skin. Just a brilliant all-rounder, really.