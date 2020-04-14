7 brilliant beauty podcasts for a little dose of escapism

Download and subscribe to these immediately

If there’s one kind of podcast I love to listen to, it’s beauty podcasts. Coming a close second to a good book, they’re the perfect pick-me-up on a Sunday afternoon, in the bath, or simply when you have a little more free time than usual. (Which, incidentally, a lot of us do at the moment.)

With this in mind, I’ve rounded up some of the most popular beauty podcasts for like-minded beauty addicts to peruse, listen and subscribe to. Between them, they’ve got pretty much everything you could possibly want to know about beauty covered.

Happy listening!

Known as @mixedgemsbeauty on Instagram up until recently, Rose Gallagher launched Beauty from the Heart last year, a positive pod that’ll have you feeling all the feels. Rose is one of the loveliest, warmest people in the beauty industry, and her cheerful voice is seriously soothing to listen to; it’s like she was made for podcast-ing. The inspiring first series focused on the beauty brands and people inspiring positive change, a powerful reminder that, for all its quirks, the beauty industry can be a massive force for good. It’s now back for a second series, which is all about getting to know some famous faces in the beauty industry a little better. Guests include Bobbi Brown, Trish McEvoy and Estée LaLonde, to name but a few.

The ultimate beauty guru, journalist Sali Hughes welcomes a different set of expert guests to her podcast each episode, discussing a huge range of topics. Featuring topics such as debunking ‘clean beauty’ buzzwords, injectables, & textured hair and adult acne, this really is one to get your teeth into.

A relative newcomer to the beauty pod game, beauty journalist and blogger Madeleine Spencer launched Beauty Full Lives earlier this year and boy, is it a good’un. Focusing on our emotional relationship with beauty and with our favourite products, Madeleine already has an amazing guest roster that includes Sam & Nic Chapman, Holly Willoughby and Millie Mackintosh, as well as upcoming guests Kylie Minogue, Zoella, Mary Greenwell and Caroline Hirons. Each guest discusses the most poignant beauty moments from their life, reminding us all that beauty is about so much more than what we put on our face or in our hair. Five stars.

Hosted by two US beauty directors, Jessica Matlin and Jennifer Goldstein, Fat Mascara discusses topical beauty news, trends, product recommendations, industry goss and more. Most episodes feature a lengthy beauty-related interview, with previous guests including the likes of Bobbi Brown, Charlotte Tilbury, Jo Malone CBE and Aerin Lauder, to name but a few.

Expect tips and anecdotes from world class make-up artists, hair stylists and beauty brand founders to fuel your obsession, as well as a LOT of lols. Plus, Jen and Jess put links to the people, places and products mentioned in each episode on the Fat Mascara website afterwards. There are now over 130 episodes for you to download and tune into, so now’s as good as time as any to get cracking.

The Emma Guns Show by Emma Gunavardhana is a one-on-one chat with brilliant famous faces from all walks of life, but predominantly with a link to the beauty industry. Beauty journalist and presenter Emma really does cover it all: One episode she’ll be sat down with Beck Dorey-Stein, author of From the Corner of the Oval Office, the next she’ll be with world-renowned dermatologist Dr Dennis Gross talking all things skin. Other top guests from the nearly 200-episode strong pod include Nadine Baggot, Ruth Crilly, Claudia Winkleman, Lily Pebbles and more. Get plugged in.

Hosted by Harriet Hadfield and Lindsay Kelk, Full Coverage is basically everything a beauty junkie can ask for in podcast form: Brand new launches, cult products, how-tos, empties and industry interviews galore. It’s a gold mine. Great guests include the founders of top brands like Elemis and Ciaté London, and equally famous beauty faces like Sali Hughes. There’s even a crossover episode with The Emma Guns Show above. What more could you ask for, really?

‘Behind every beauty product there’s a damn good story’ – instantly you’re drawn in, right? Breaking Beauty, hosted by former magazine editors Jill Dunn and Carlene Higgins chat to ‘icons and icons in the making’ about all things beauty. The premise is all about the best-selling beauty products and the stories that make them, so you’ll learn a lot of make-up and skincare anecdotes along the way. Top guests include the Bobbi Brown, Caroline Hirons, celeb hairstylist and Ouai founder Jen Atkin, Glossier founder Emily Weiss, and so many more…

