The beauty memo from the BAFTAs 2025 was 'muted glam'—plus, contouring is officially back

Awards season is a busy period for us editors, but I have no complaints—the red carpet provides the best sneak peek at the year's upcoming beauty trends, and crucially, whether we're going to be going all-out glam or more pared-back minimalism.

This time around at the BAFTAs 2025, it was muted glam that reigned supreme. Gone were OTT eyes and the avant-garde in favour of a real emphasis on skin, of the lit-from-within variety. This was paired with soft make-up defined by barely-there winged eyeliner, bronze shimmers and honeyed lips and cheeks.

And I'm saying it here first, but contouring has made its return to the mainstream—and not in the 2016 way, before you head out to Sephora.

On the red carpet, there were no harsh lines, but celebs were clearly bronzed and sculpted in all the right places, especially when it came to the eye sockets. Marie Claire UK was lucky enough to go backstage with Sex Education's Mimi Keene as she got ready for the awards, and she told us first-hand that bronzing and glazing were the two trends she predicts will dominate the beauty landscape this year. And she's not alone, Demi Moore, Ariana Grande, Letitia Wright all let their bone structure sing with the help of some very precise, carefully placed contour.

Ok, enough from me. Get your pencils at the ready as I break down this year's biggest BAFTAs beauty looks.

The best 2025 BAFTAs beauty looks

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez’s satin skin came courtesy of celebrity facialist Teresa Tarmey. This was perfectly counterbalanced by an uber-precise winged liquid liner from make-up artist Hung Vanngo, who used the star’s brand, Rare Beauty.

Mikey Madison

The Anora actor channelled a pared-back version of old Hollywood glamour with a nude lip and a thick sweep of jet-black eyeliner. Hairstylist Rena Coulhan tied the look together with the addition of some perfectly undone tumbling waves—at once relaxed but timelessly elegant.

Letitia Wright

On Instagram, Letitia Wright wrote that as of last night, she was in her "face card giving, soft girl era", and we couldn't agree more. The Black Panther actor wore a soft wash of taupe eyeshadow that expertly transitioned into a cat-eye shape. The rest of the look was kept simple, with a focus on glossy skin.

Demi Moore

Demi Moore's trademark pin-straight hair was a masterclass in shine. The actor also used Charlotte Tilbury's iconic Hollywood Contour Wand in the shade Fair-Medium, to accentuate her cheekbones, along with a slew of other products from the brand.

Cynthia Erivo

The Wicked star went for a traditional gun-metal smoky eye, courtesy of make-up artist Joanna Simkin, but kept it modern with flawless skin. I also loved her lip combination: a dark brown lip liner and a clear glossy lip—a nod to the 90s revival, which is not slowing down anytime soon.

Marisa Abela

Marisa Abela's make-up artist, Neil Young, used Charlotte Tilbury's new Palette of Beautifying Eye Trends in Super Neutral to achieve her soft, glimmering bronze eye. Paired with a slicked-back bun, this look encapsulates 'muted glam'.

Hannah Dodd

Proof that simple make-up doesn't have to be boring, Hannah Dodd's sun-kissed cheeks took centre stage. A petal pink gloss on the lips and a pop of gold right in the centre of the eyelid made sure that the look was worthy of the BAFTAs red carpet.