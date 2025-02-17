The beauty memo from the BAFTAs 2025 was 'muted glam'—plus, contouring is officially back
A night of stunning beauty looks...
Awards season is a busy period for us editors, but I have no complaints—the red carpet provides the best sneak peek at the year's upcoming beauty trends, and crucially, whether we're going to be going all-out glam or more pared-back minimalism.
This time around at the BAFTAs 2025, it was muted glam that reigned supreme. Gone were OTT eyes and the avant-garde in favour of a real emphasis on skin, of the lit-from-within variety. This was paired with soft make-up defined by barely-there winged eyeliner, bronze shimmers and honeyed lips and cheeks.
And I'm saying it here first, but contouring has made its return to the mainstream—and not in the 2016 way, before you head out to Sephora.
On the red carpet, there were no harsh lines, but celebs were clearly bronzed and sculpted in all the right places, especially when it came to the eye sockets. Marie Claire UK was lucky enough to go backstage with Sex Education's Mimi Keene as she got ready for the awards, and she told us first-hand that bronzing and glazing were the two trends she predicts will dominate the beauty landscape this year. And she's not alone, Demi Moore, Ariana Grande, Letitia Wright all let their bone structure sing with the help of some very precise, carefully placed contour.
Ok, enough from me. Get your pencils at the ready as I break down this year's biggest BAFTAs beauty looks.
The best 2025 BAFTAs beauty looks
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez’s satin skin came courtesy of celebrity facialist Teresa Tarmey. This was perfectly counterbalanced by an uber-precise winged liquid liner from make-up artist Hung Vanngo, who used the star’s brand, Rare Beauty.
Mikey Madison
The Anora actor channelled a pared-back version of old Hollywood glamour with a nude lip and a thick sweep of jet-black eyeliner. Hairstylist Rena Coulhan tied the look together with the addition of some perfectly undone tumbling waves—at once relaxed but timelessly elegant.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Letitia Wright
On Instagram, Letitia Wright wrote that as of last night, she was in her "face card giving, soft girl era", and we couldn't agree more. The Black Panther actor wore a soft wash of taupe eyeshadow that expertly transitioned into a cat-eye shape. The rest of the look was kept simple, with a focus on glossy skin.
Demi Moore
Demi Moore's trademark pin-straight hair was a masterclass in shine. The actor also used Charlotte Tilbury's iconic Hollywood Contour Wand in the shade Fair-Medium, to accentuate her cheekbones, along with a slew of other products from the brand.
Cynthia Erivo
The Wicked star went for a traditional gun-metal smoky eye, courtesy of make-up artist Joanna Simkin, but kept it modern with flawless skin. I also loved her lip combination: a dark brown lip liner and a clear glossy lip—a nod to the 90s revival, which is not slowing down anytime soon.
Marisa Abela
Marisa Abela's make-up artist, Neil Young, used Charlotte Tilbury's new Palette of Beautifying Eye Trends in Super Neutral to achieve her soft, glimmering bronze eye. Paired with a slicked-back bun, this look encapsulates 'muted glam'.
Hannah Dodd
Proof that simple make-up doesn't have to be boring, Hannah Dodd's sun-kissed cheeks took centre stage. A petal pink gloss on the lips and a pop of gold right in the centre of the eyelid made sure that the look was worthy of the BAFTAs red carpet.
Nessa Humayun is the Junior Beauty Editor at Marie Claire UK. With over eight years of editorial experience across lifestyle sectors, Nessa was previously the Editorial Lead of HUNGER Magazine, and has bylines in British Vogue, Dazed, and Cosmopolitan. A self-confessed human guinea pig, Nessa covers everything from product must-haves to long-reads about the industry writ large. Her beauty ethos is all about using products that work hard, so you don't have to.
-
My favourite day cream now comes in a body cream and it is everything I dreamed of and more
I’m not sure how I ever went without it
By Jazzria Harris
-
Looking to encourage collagen and reduce the appearance of fine lines? You need to know about this wonder ingredient
Our love of peptides continues...
By Rebecca Fearn
-
Soft focus, just-kissed lips are trending—these 7 blurring lipsticks will give you the perfect diffused pout
Feels like velvet
By Jazzria Harris
-
An expert told me that we should all switch to a gentle cleanser during winter—I put these amazing ones to the test
Not all face washes are create equal
By Matilda Stanley
-
I just asked 10 hairdressers for their favourite mask to use on clients—and the results are super interesting
Straight from the pros
By Lucy Abbersteen
-
We’re in the midst of a black cherry beauty takeover - these 6 products are actually worth adding to basket
Cherry season’s come early
By Jazzria Harris
-
I wore this perfume to the pub and found my friends sniffing my coat—safe to say, it's already in my 2025 Hall of Fame
Plus, I'm now a gourmand convert...
By Nessa Humayun
-
Satin skin is the expensive and natural-looking finish that sits between dewy and matte—these are the best products
It's a natural glow that's never shiny
By Rebecca Fearn