Letitia Wright on being 'jealous' of Timothée Chalamet's style and why she almost quit acting

Letitia Wright is a powerhouse on screen. The Guyanese-British actress cut her teeth on a number of TV dramas in 2011, from BBC favourite Holby City to the very first season of Top Boy (long before it piqued the interest of Netflix). By 2017, her acting credits had piled up; Doctor Who, Humans and Black Mirror were peppered into her CV, and Letitia's performance in Charlie Brooker's dystopian sci-fi drama deservedly earned her an Emmy nomination.

Fast forward to 2024 and she's now a firm fixture in one of the biggest media franchises in the world - the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But despite having two Black Panther films and a string of Avengers appearances under her belt, when I meet Letitia at The Savoy in early November she's something of an antidote to the usual A-list interviewee. Of course, she has the impeccable style of a Hollywood star, looking effortlessly chic in a tailored black suit - but there's a softness to her that's rare in these settings. She's warm, and very funny, and oscillates between a confident familiarity and a reserved professionalism. Letitia beams talking about Guyana, giggles recalling her first red carpet and focuses on giving thoughtful answers when discussing the impact she wants to create with her work.

Tucked away in a private dining room at the London hotel, I talk to Letitia as she joins the BAFTA EE Rising Star Award Jury Panel - six years after winning the award herself. It's a full circle moment for the actress, and she tells me that she almost quit acting just before her big breakthrough. She also tells me about her style icons (and why Timothée Chalamet has been knocked off her top spot), shares her best piece of beauty advice, and details the sweet moment she was first spotted by a fan.

Congratulations on joining the BAFTA jury panel! What was your first BAFTA experience like?

It was for BAFTA Breakthrough Brits in 2015. That was actually the year that I quit acting, so I was like, "Bafta - wrong timing! I wanna quit!" And they were like, “No!” So thankfully, whoever was on the jury or the decision makers that year actually did an amazing thing by reminding me that I’m seen.

You’ve worked with some amazing people over the years, but who was your first role model in the industry?

I’d say Naomi Harris. Why? Because when I look at her I can see myself as a Black woman doing something amazing. And she’s really integral, and she’s a really beautiful person. She was actually one of the first actresses I asked BAFTA to hook me up with through my Breakthrough programme. [I asked] “Can you allow her to be my mentor?” and BAFTA made it happen. Now she’s a good friend.

Who would you absolutely love to work with?

Can I pick two? Denzel Washington and Leonardo DiCaprio. And Viola Davis, because I’m just going to pick three! They’re all excellent in their crafts. Again, the list could be endless. They’re really great in their art, so I would love to just be on set with them and go back and forth, and see how I can learn and how I can grow.

When have you felt most connected to a character?

Honestly, it was the first project that I got to do which was this super independent film called Victim back in the day. It had Adam Deacon, Michael Maris, Ashley Chin… They gave me an opportunity because at the time I didn’t have film experience, but I really wanted to be a part of a story that was about a young man’s journey of changing his life around. It was my first time on set, and it’s not like a Hollywood film set or anything - it was just humble, good people. Michael and Ashley, they’re still my friends today.

Talk me through your first ‘pinch me’ moment…

Coming out of the premiere of Black Panther. I just didn’t know what I did. I was just acting every day, and terrified that I wasn’t good enough. And then I saw what was on screen and I saw the way my character impacted so many people around the world, so many young people - especially in STEM. That was a pinch me moment. Like, “Wow, I’ve finally achieved something that I’ve always wanted to”, which was to inspire through my art.

Do you remember the first time you were spotted by a fan? How did that feel?!

Yes! So I did Holby City and I was going home, and this much older couple was at the bus stop. The man was like, “It was you, wasn’t it, on TV last night?” And I was like, “Yeah it was me!”. I was super proud, I was like, “Woah, somebody watched my episode of Holby City which was a big deal!”

What was your first trip to Guyana like after finding success in Hollywood?

Oh my goodness, my first trip back to Guyana was intense in the most positive way! I was about to come off the plane, and the guy looked at me - the air steward - and was like, “Are you ready?” And I’m like, “For what? Get me off the plane.” And I came off and there were hundreds of people with cameras, and I was like, “Oh wow - this is mad.” Because I left when I was a little girl, and then coming back was - woah. It was an amazing experience, I felt loved. I felt like people were so proud of me. I’m really happy that I’ve been able to make my country proud of my talent. I love Guyana.

Who is the first person you usually go to for advice?

[Laughing] Currently it’s my therapist! I go to therapy, I pray, and then I go to my parents. I feel like I’m older now so I don’t really go to my parents as much... But yeah, that’s kind of like the chain - the order of things!

And who inspires you in your day-to-day life?

I would say my family - whether it’s my siblings (I’m the eldest), whether it’s my mum, whether it’s my dad. It’s their perseverance, their humour, but also how they just keep going through life and not backing down. That’s really inspiring to me.

Do you have any style heroes right now?

It keeps changing! I was on Timothée Chalamet - I was just so jealous of his vibe. But now I’m feeling Wizkid - he’s really cool.

(Image credit: BAFTA)

How has your personal style evolved?

It has evolved a lot - I’ve had a lot of help! But for me, it has evolved by just knowing myself a little bit more - what I like, what I don’t like, what I’m comfortable in, what I’m not comfortable in. I’m always willing to try things, but I’d rather do something comfortable that people feel is boring, instead of doing something super extreme and people thinking, “What are you doing?” So yeah, that’s how it’s evolved. It’s still evolving!

What do you remember about your first ever red carpet?

My first red carpet was for the BFI Film Festival for My Brother the Devil. I believe that was my first red carpet… no, I think my first red carpet was Top Boy. I don’t know, I can’t remember! But [BFI] is the one I remember the most. I was really late and I was really embarrassed. Bless my PR team at the time - it was bad!

What beauty advice do you live by?

Drink your water, go to sleep early, and use the eye masks that people give you! But in general, just be yourself. Try not to conform and be something that you’re not, and naturally your inner beauty is going to come out. I believe that.

What’s the one thing you wish you could tell your younger self?

Not to worry so much. I’d tell my younger self that it’s all going to work out, in some strange, weird way. You’re going to want to quit and then BAFTA’s going to call you and tell you not to quit!

And finally, who do you hope to inspire?

I hope to inspire the next generation… I hope to inspire my siblings too! I hope to inspire young people, so they can see someone as an example of what can be achieved.