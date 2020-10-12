Save up to 43% on L’Oréal mascara this Amazon Prime Day

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Love L'Oréal? Check out its best mascara deals here

With Amazon Prime Day 2020 set to kick off tomorrow, we’re buzzing to see what’s on offer when it comes to beauty deals.

But you don’t have to wait until then to get your hands on the sweetest offerings – as L’Oréal has launched their best mascara deals already. So if you’re on the hunt for a new flutter-enhancing wand that’ll have your lashes rivaling those of the sultry, baby doll curls of Jessica Rabbit herself, then you’ve come to the right place.

With discounts of up to 40%, read on for all the best L’Oréal mascara Prime Week deals on offer…

DEAL IN FULL:

With the Architect brush specifically engineered to construct the 4D effect: sleek and angled, it volumizes, lengthens, texturizes and curves the lashes all in one fell swoop. The bristles are also spaced out so the formula goes on evenly for an intense lash look sin clumps. They’re selling at 27% for a saving of £2.99. View deal.

This 2 step mascara is composed of a conditioning white base coat which contains fibres that act like extensions to visibly lengthen the appearance of your lashes, and a patented brush which evenly distributes the colour from root to tip – with no clumping. Snap one up at 43% for a saving of £5.17. View deal.

If you’re after an instant eye lift, this mega curl roller brush is the one for you. The quick volume formula volumizes lashes and holds them in a curl all day long. They’re selling at 39% for a saving of £3.11. View deal.

