As Marie Claire UK’s Junior Shopping Editor, I cover a LOT of beauty content on a weekly basis - from reviewing new and trending products to rounding up my tried and tested favourites.

While there are plenty of brilliant online beauty retailers to browse through, the Lookfantastic new-in section is probably the first place I look when I’m after a new or trending beauty product. The thing is, it stocks thousands of beauty brands, so chances are I’ll be able to find whatever I’m after in a heartbeat.

Stressed that the weather is yet to warm up? Same. Not to worry - Lookfantastic has us covered with a range of new tanning products, and there are tons of other exciting new make-up, skincare and hair care products to choose from too.

This is everything I have my Shopping Editor’s eye on…

Shop Lookfantastic new in

1. The Fox Tan Rapid Banana Whip

The Fox Tan Rapid Banana Whip

An exciting new brand to Lookfantastic, Fox Tan uses exclusive FoxComplex® & FoxComplexPlus® ingredients, making its products unlike anything already on the market. My top pick has to be the brand's tan accelerator range which will help your natural tan reach a deeper colour. As someone who prefers a natural tan over a fake one (but is still conscious to not spend too long under the sun's damaging rays), The Fox Tan's Rapid Banana Whip is my perfect product. It's super nourishing and smells like bananas (yum) but if you prefer a lighter consistency, you might want to try The Rapid Mist instead.

2. Supergoop! (Re)setting 100% Mineral Powder SPF30

Supergoop! (Re)setting 100% Mineral Powder SPF30

Everyone knows that applying SPF to your face is incredibly important - especially during the hotter, sunnier months. But if your skin is naturally oily and/or your face can get a bit sweaty, you might not realise that your SPF has melted away throughout the day, leaving your skin exposed to the sun.

Luckily, Supergoop's (Re)setting powder allows you to kill two birds with one stone - soaking up excess oil and reapplying your SPF without disturbing your carefully-applied make-up. Bonus.

3. Ole Henriksen Pout Preserve Peptide Lip Treatment

Ole Henriksen Pout Preserve Peptide Lip Treatment

Okay, I might be cheating a little here, but I've actually already tried this Ole Henriksen Peptide lip treatment out myself. I can personally vouch for its super nourishing effect and incredible scent, which reminds me of those nostalgic little strawberry sweets. Next on my list to try is the Cocoa Creme and Blood Orange Spritz flavours.

4. Erborian Super BB Concealer

Erborian Super BB Concealer

The Super BB concealer from Erborian is incredibly brightening, promising to visibly disguise dark circles, spots and discolouration. It's infused with 5% Niacinamide for brightening and plumping effects, and the SPF25 will help to give the most delicate areas of your skin some extra protection.

5. Loving Tan 2 HR Express Mousse

Loving Tan 2 HR Express Mousse

Tanning waters are great - but if you prefer to use the colour of a bronzing mouse as a guide, I'd recommend trying out Loving Tan. Yes, they're a little pricey, but the brand's salon-quality formulas have gained rave reviews, and they've just landed at Lookfantastic.

6. Color Wow Money Mist

Color Wow Money Mist

As someone with fine hair that falls flat easily that's also super flyaway-prone, Colorwow's Money Mist is music to my ears. A lightweight leave-in conditioner which nourishes the hair without sacrificing volume and bounce? Yes please.

7. ghd Gold Hair Straightener - Apricot Crush

ghd Gold Hair Straightener - Apricot Crush

ghd features heavily in our guide to the best hair straighteners - and for good reason. The ghd Gold styler is among the best for super quick and incredibly smooth results, and I'm obsessed with this new orange colourway for spring. If your straighteners are due an upgrade, look no further.

8. Silk'n SilkyAir Exclusive 5-in-1 Hair Dryer and Styler

Silk'n SilkyAir Exclusive 5-in-1 Hair Dryer and Styler

While we're on the subject of highly-coveted hair tools, I need to speak about the Silk'n styler. 5-in-1 hair tools are having a real moment right now, and I'm not surprised - who wouldn't want a versatile tool to save them money and precious beauty drawer space? You can dry, straighten, volumise and curl your hair with this clever styler, plus it comes in a chic black box for easy storage and travelling.

9. Maison Margiela REPLICA From The Garden Diffuser

Maison Margiela REPLICA From The Garden Diffuser

It's always around this time of year that I like to fill my home with the scents of spring, and I naturally gravitate towards fresh, floral scents. Maison Margiela's REPLICA From The Garden Diffuser is calling my name - not least of all because of its chic matte white design. Definitely one of the best reed diffusers for making your home look and smell chic.

10. Maison Matine Bain de Midi Eau de Parfum

Maison Matine Bain de Midi Eau de Parfum

Speaking of fresh, warm weather-friendly fragrances, this surprisingly affordable scent from Maison Matine Bain de Midi smells like coconut and bergamot - get me to a beach club, stat.

11. Curél Foaming Facial Wash for Dry, Sensitive Skin

Curél Foaming Facial Wash for Dry, Sensitive Skin

My skin always seems to get drier and more sensitive once the weather warms up. Perhaps it's because of the increase in pollen levels or the awkward in-between weather we always experience in April, but my flare-ups have been worse than ever. Enter: Curél's new facial wash that's specifically designed to remove make-up without leaving the skin feeling stripped or dry.

12. VIRTUE Damage Reverse Serum

VIRTUE Damage Reverse Serum

Ever since trying VIRTUE's Healing Oil, I've been convinced the brand can do no wrong when it comes to preventing hair damage, so the brand's new Damage Reverse serum has definitely piqued my interest. The formula is enriched with VIRTUE’s pioneering protein, Alpha Keratin 60ku®, to visibly repair the hair and protect against future damage.

Lookfantastic beauty buys our editors love

As I've already mentioned, Lookfantastic is one of the first places our Editors turn to when they're looking to stock up on their tried-and-tested favourite beauty products. So I've rounded up some of their top picks for you to browse below...