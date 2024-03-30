I have ridiculously dry lips but this new peptide balm has been their saving grace

Marie Claire UK created this content as part of a paid partnership with Ole Henriksen. The contents of this article are entirely independent and solely reflect the editorial opinion of Marie Claire UK.

If there’s one thing you should know about me, it’s that I’m always on the hunt for the most hydrating beauty products—from foundation to moisturiser. But the area I find it most crucial to keep hydrated is my lips, whether I opt for a particularly moisturising lipstick or one of the best lip balms hydration is always key.

When it comes to my lips, they tend to get particularly dry around this time of year. As temperatures rise the air gets drier, pollen starts flying around and my skin and lips always seem to freak out as a result. Not to mention—I’ve been fasting for Ramadan this month, so my lips are particularly dehydrated right now.

Enter: the Ole Henriksen Peptide Lip Treatments. The original Pout Preserve Peptide Lip Treatment went viral thanks to its incredibly nourishing (yet non-sticky) formula and delicious scent. It’s all I’ve been wearing recently thanks to its hydrating, plumping and smoothing effects—and Ole Henriksen has just released two stunning new shades in the form of Strawberry Sorbet and Cocoa Crème.

Aptly-named Citrus Sunshine, the original Peptide Lip Treatment smells like summer in a tube—deliciously citrusy and sweet—but it’s one of the newer scents, Strawberry Sorbet, that I’ve been completely rinsing recently.

It has a deeply nostalgic scent, sort of like a more sophisticated version of those 2p strawberry sweets I couldn’t get enough of, aged seven. But, other than the brilliant scents, what makes these lip treatments so great?

My review of the Ole Henriksen Pout Preserve Peptide Lip Treatment

Firstly, let’s talk about the most important thing—consistency. I’m incredibly picky when it comes to the texture of my lip balms , glosses and oils. Because if there’s one thing I can’t stand it’s a thin, watery or greasy-feeling lip formula.

The ideal balm has to feel thick enough to deeply hydrate my dry lips without feeling heavy or sticky—a tough feat, I know—and only a few formulas have passed my scrupulous testing criteria.

It goes without saying that the Pout Preserve Peptide Lip Treatment passes with flying colours. I can only describe it as a glossy balm, it has a hydrating, nourishing formula thanks to ingredients like kokum butter, vitamin E and lip-specific peptides. It gives me the glossy finish I crave without feeling at all sticky.

I love that I can either pack it on for a super-glossy effect or pat a smaller amount into my lips for a soft-balm finish. I’ve also been using it as a night-time lip treatment to wake up to soft, plump lips—it truly is a multi-use hero.

The treatment promises to actually make your lips look fuller over time, too. Now, I’ve only been using it for a short while, so I can’t speak for the long-term plumping effects, but I do feel an immediate boost in the hydration and smoothness of my lips when the product is applied, and the glossy finish enhances any natural fullness. As a bonus, unlike other plumping lip products, this doesn’t feel at all tingly or minty.

The selection of gorgeous shades all look great over lip liner or worn alone. My favourite, Strawberry Sorbet, a soft pink shade, has a barely discernible tint, making it the perfect gloss to pop on over my go-to neutral lip.

Shop my favourites, along with the other beautiful shades, below. Cocoa Crème is next on my list…