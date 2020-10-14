The Lookfantastic Beauty Haul is ideal if you missed out on Amazon Prime Day

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

These Lookfantastic Beauty Haul offers are INSANE

If you haven’t managed to bag yourself a great deal on Amazon Prime Day 2020, don’t panic. Lookfantastic has launched their own flash sale, Beauty Haul, offering tons of deals on the best beauty brands.

Until the 15th October you can bag yourself up to 30% off on some of your favourite beauty brands, including Urban Decay, Estée Lauder, Kérastase and more.

Last chance! Prime Day beauty deals that are still in stock

There are some mega savings to be made, like The Luxury Beauty Lover’s Collection bundle, which is £74 off right now. Keep reading to shop the best discounts, handpicked by Marie Claire‘s beauty editors.

Lookfantastic Beauty Haul deals – Quick links

What are the best beauty offers on Lookfantastic now?

Urban Decay Naked Honey Palette – was £43, now £34.40

Who doesn’t love a Naked Palette? Nobody we know, that’s for sure. If you’re yet to have splashed out on one for yourself, the gorgeous Naked Honey is just under a tenner off right now. Think warm gold, taupe and brown hues in both matte and shimmer for endless possible eyeshadow looks. View deal

NuFACE Mini Facial Toning Device – was £167, now £124.99

NuFACE’s facial toning devices are the stuff of legend, offering a non-invasive lifting and firming at-home treatment using microcurrent technology. Our Senior Beauty Editor Fiona is obsessed with hers, and take it from me that she’s got some seriously sculpted cheekbones! View deal

Kérastase Blond Absolu Shampoo and Conditioner Duo – w as £51.40, now £35.95

One of the best purple shampoo buys, the Kérastase Bain Ultra-Violet works to neutralise any yellowy tones in the hair, keeping it icy blonde and fresh. Pair with the deeply nourishing Cicaflash Conditioner in the bundle, and you’ve got hair that’s in tip-top condition. View deal

Elemis x Olivia Rubin Travel Collection – was £68, now £47.60 (worth £113)

If you look up ‘beauty haul’ in the dictionary, you’ll probably find this set. Inside this gorgeous limited edition washbag by Olivia Rubin, you’ll get an Elemis Superfood Kefir Tea Mist, Dynamic Resurfacing Facial Pads, Pro-Collagen Marine Cream, Peptide4 Night Recovery Cream-Oil, Peptide4 Plumping Pillow Facial, Sea Lavender and Samphire Body Cream. Phew! Your bathroom cabinet will be seriously restocked with this lot. View deal

BaByliss PRO Keratin Lustre Hair Dryer – was £72.50, now £48.58

One of the go-to names in hair dryers, BaByliss’s PRO Keratin dryer is complete with ionic frizz-controlling technology and keratin infusion, allowing for a fuss-free blow drying session. It features two speed and three heat settings, two concentrated nozzle attachments, a 2.7 metre-long cord and long-life motor – so it’s a real investment. And with almost £24, now’s as good a time as any! View deal

La Roche-Posay Hydrate and Glow Serum Duo – was £76, now £53.20

Two of La Roche-Posay’s best treatment serums, the hydrating Hyalu B5 and brightening Pure Vitamin C10, all in one bundle. Considering C10 usually retails for £38 on its own, this deal is nothing short of a bargain. View deal

Not seen your perfect match above? Browse the entire sale with up to 30% off beauty on Lookfantastic for more amazing deals.

When is the Lookfantastic Beauty Haul sale?

The Beauty Haul sale is running between 4pm on Friday 9th October and ends on Thursday 15th October. It’s your chance to grab up to 30% off some of the biggest names in beauty, exclusively to Lookfantastic.

If you’re new to the site, don’t forget you can claim 20% off your first order, too! Simply enter code NEWBIE at the checkout and you’re good to go.

Snapped up a stunning beauty bargain? Let us know on social at @marieclaireuk