Rumour has it Kate Middleton and Megan Markle both have this affordable nail polish in common
Royally-approved nails for under £10? Yes, please!
Have you ever found yourself wondering what nail polish the royals wear? We don't know about you, but we are always admiring Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle's natural-looking nail trends.
There's no doubt that both royals tend to opt for more subtle, pale pink and white shades, and with the milky nail trend on the rise, we figured you might be interested in knowing a piece of beauty insider information.
Amongst the beauty industry, it's pretty well accepted that there's one particular Royal nail polish brand of choice—and it's none other than drugstore favourite, Essie.
It is widely thought (and reported) that the late Queen Elizabeth II only wore 'Ballet Slippers' by Essie on her nails.
Many thought that this was the colour that Kate Middleton went for on her wedding day, but reports indicate that her nail artist on the day in fact used a mix of '28 Rose Lounge' by Bourjois and Essie's 'Allure'—a subtle milky white.
As for Meghan Markle, while her wedding-day nails are widely considered to be a mixture of CND shades executed by top London nail salon, DryBy, it is thought that she has also been a fan of Essie polishes. Rumour has it, Meghan has worn both 'Marshmallow' and 'Limo Scene' by Essie for royal engagements, and we can totally see why.
Both polishes are the perfect milky white and pink shades, that will compliment any outfit. Keep on scrolling to shop, and for more inspiration, don't forget to check out our edits of the best chrome nails, neon nails and even 'quiet luxury' nails.
We've also put together a complete guide to all the different types of manicures, so you know what to ask for when you next visit the salon. Don't say we don't treat you. Now, time to get the royal look...
Shop the royal's go-to nail polishes:
Grace Lindsay is the Ecommerce Writer at Marie Claire UK. With over three years of experience in the fashion and beauty industry, she covers everything from the best makeup and skincare deals to how to shop the stand out trends of the season. When she's not typing away at her laptop, Grace can be found shopping her favourite vintage markets IRL, or catching up on her never-ending list of books to read.
