Rumour has it Kate Middleton and Megan Markle both have this affordable nail polish in common

Have you ever found yourself wondering what nail polish the royals wear? We don't know about you, but we are always admiring Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle's natural-looking nail trends.

There's no doubt that both royals tend to opt for more subtle, pale pink and white shades, and with the milky nail trend on the rise, we figured you might be interested in knowing a piece of beauty insider information.

Amongst the beauty industry, it's pretty well accepted that there's one particular Royal nail polish brand of choice—and it's none other than drugstore favourite, Essie.

It is widely thought (and reported) that the late Queen Elizabeth II only wore 'Ballet Slippers' by Essie on her nails.

Many thought that this was the colour that Kate Middleton went for on her wedding day, but reports indicate that her nail artist on the day in fact used a mix of '28 Rose Lounge' by Bourjois and Essie's 'Allure'—a subtle milky white.

As for Meghan Markle, while her wedding-day nails are widely considered to be a mixture of CND shades executed by top London nail salon, DryBy, it is thought that she has also been a fan of Essie polishes. Rumour has it, Meghan has worn both 'Marshmallow' and 'Limo Scene' by Essie for royal engagements, and we can totally see why.

