My 2025 beauty resolution was to have 'main character hair'—these are the cuts I’m considering to look and feel my *best*

Just earlier, I was watching one of my absolute favourite movies: The Princess Diaries. If you somehow missed the 00s cult classic, allow me to give you a brief overview... Featuring Anne Hathaway as Mia Thermopolis, it tells the story of an American teenager who suddenly finds out she’s the princess of a small European country. Her grandmother, an excellently cast Julie Andrews, sets about preparing her to take over royal duty, which results in heartwarming learnings for both sides, as well as plenty of laughs and a stellar soundtrack. It’s girlhood in movie form and I highly recommend a watch (or rewatch).

What The Princess Diaries also features, though, is one of the most iconic makeover scenes in movie history, where Paolo, a straight-talking stylist, turns Mia into a bonafide princess. While we won’t talk about the controversy surrounding this scene—I’m a firm believer there was no need to straighten Mia’s incredible curls to make her royalty—what it does show is the power of a great haircut. It turns her from a side character into someone who embodies true "main character energy".

As I watched this scene, I realised that it's this transformative quality that we all want when we sit down at the hairdresser; we want a cut, colour or style that makes us feel like our very best selves.

To find out how we can achieve this, I spoke to hairstylist and Crazy Color Ambassador, Oli Tracey: “To me, main character hair is the moment in the salon when I give a client a new look and instantly think: 'this is your hair'. It’s the style that feels so right, and you can see their personality completely transform.”

So, what styles can we turn to to achieve this feeling? To find out, I dived a little deeper…

What is main character hair?

“Main character hair isn’t about a specific style, it’s a feeling,” says Tracey, “It’s about embracing the version of yourself that feels one hundred per cent you through your hair. Whether it’s a sharp pixie cut, a vivid colour or balayage, any look can have main character energy. What truly matters is the way you feel when you walk out of the salon; radiating confidence, owning your look and knowing without a doubt that you are the sh*t.”

If you need some inspiration, don’t worry, there are plenty of incredible looks that are sure to tell everyone you’re the leading lady. Here are a few of my favourites.

Main character hair inspiration

A post shared by Matilda Djerf (@matildadjerf) A photo posted by on

There’s nothing like a big, bouncy blowout to impart confidence and ensure all eyes are on you.

A post shared by HERSHESONS (@hershesons) A photo posted by on

If you’re looking to embody nostalgic main character energy, you need rom-com waves. “Think Meg Ryan in When Harry Met Sally or Julia Roberts in Pretty Woman,” says Tracey, “Big, voluminous blowouts with a soft, fluffy texture.”

A post shared by Jazzria Harris (@jazzriaharris) A photo posted by on

Call me biased, but I can say from experience, I’ve never felt more like the main character since I chopped my long hair into a statement flicked bob.

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) A photo posted by on

“Of course, we can’t talk about main character hair without talking about Rihanna,” says Tracey. "Every cut and colour she’s had over the years has been a moment. If someone says 'Rihanna red', I know exactly which shade to reach for."

A post shared by Femme Fatale (@onparledemode) A photo posted by on

There may have been six friends but, if we’re being honest, Rachel (and that hair) were the real main character.

A hairstylist's top tips for hair with main character energy

1. Think about the temperature

“If you’re using heat tools to style your main character look, protecting your hair is key,” says Tracey. Don’t forget to liberally apply a heat protectant to keep your hair looking its best. “I also highly recommend taking Cloud Nine’s temperature calculator test online to find the safest heat setting for your hair,” he adds. This will ensure you can prioritize hair health while still achieving a sleek, smooth style.

2. Keep colours vivid

“For those who have opted for a main character colour, you want to think about aftercare to maintain bold tones at home,” says Tracey, “The Crazy Color Colour Extend range is packed with essential oils and vitamins to seal the cuticle, balance PH levels and keep your colour vibrant for as long as possible. I’m also a big fan of a bond restore range as it works wonders for all shades, bringing life and lustre back to colour-treated hair.”

3. Protect your hair while you sleep

“And of course, no matter what style you opt for, the golden rules still apply: Never go to bed with wet hair as it’s more fragile and prone to breakage when we toss and turn in our sleep. Also, invest in a silk pillowcase, head wrap or bonnet to keep your hair protected overnight," adds the hairstylist.