I've ditched wax sticks for this non-sticky hair gel to achieve the perfect slicked-back updo

As a beauty editor, people don't believe me when I say I am quite lazy with many parts of my routine. But there are certain things I just can't be bothered to do – or simply don't have time for. One of these is styling my hair daily. Not only do I want to avoid constant heat from straighteners or curlers, I also travel a lot in areas where there's a lot of humidity, meaning having it down is a bit of a no-go (both because I get too hot and because my hair is prone to frizz). For this reason, I usually now tie it up in a tight slicked-back bun style, which keeps hair off my face and requires less effort.

When I first started doing this, I opted for popular wax sticks, such as the now-viral one you can buy on Amazon for £6.99. But I just struggled to get on with them for several reasons, including the residue they often left behind. That's when I turned instead to gels and in particular, the Sam McKnight one. Here's why I think it's the best hair gel in the 'biz.

Why is the Sam McKnight Self Control Gel so good?

I completely acknowledge that paying £22 for a hair gel is lowkey outlandish when there are plenty of options under £10 on the high street, but I have always struggled to find formulas that don't feel ultra-sticky for my fairly fine hair. This is probably the number one reason I love Sam McKnight's so much; it obviously has a level of 'stick' (which is essential to hold hair), but you could probably just about get away with not washing residue off your hands afterwards if you were in a rush. It has more of a lightweight, moisturising feel (it's water-based, FYI) rather than one that is sticky or heavy.

I am rather biased as I love pretty much everything in the Hair By Sam McKnight line (Cool Girl Texture Spray, you forever have my heart), but I genuinely think this is a great product worth the extra £££. As well as not being overly-sticky, the finish is one that's high-shine rather than feeling drying or looking crunchy with leftover residue. While the brand suggests washing it out after use at the end of the day, I don't feel the need to do this and can go a few days before doing so.

The packaging also makes it super easy to use, even on busy mornings when you have little time. Rather than many gels that come in a big tub that requires you scoop the gel out, this features a handy pump which dispenses just the right amount every time.

The product is suitable for all hair types and textures, and you can create a number of different styles with it, from slicked-back buns or ponytails to wet-look down 'dos.

How to use Sam McKnight's gel

As mentioned, this has become my go-to product when putting my hair up. As someone with relatively frizz-prone strands, I love that not only does it slick things back but it also tames flyaways as it goes.

I tend to use it when I have brushed my hair with a soft bristled brush (like this one by Hershesons) and began to get it into the shape of how I want my updo to look. I will then usually apply a couple of pumps into my hands and smooth it all over, mainly focusing on the top section of my hair (that needs to be the most 'slicked') and applying any residue onto the ends (that will be going into the bun). Once I have secured my bun, I then take a little extra to smooth any baby hairs on top. After that, I like to apply some hairspray to seal the deal.

As well as using this for updos, it's also suitable for achieving styles like retro waves and wet-look down 'dos. The Hair By Sam McKnight Instagram account is always showing new ways to use it, proving how versatile it is for all hair types and styles.

As mentioned, at £22, it's not the cheapest gel you can buy but I truly believe it's worth the money and will also last you ages.