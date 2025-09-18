The Dyson Airwrap 2x Gave Me a Salon-Grade Blow-Dry in Nine Minutes—Here’s What to Know Before You Invest

When Dyson unveiled its now-iconic Airwrap Styler in 2018, I flew to New York to hear James Dyson himself introduce the technology. It was the first time the beauty industry had encountered the Co-anda Effect—the pioneering high-speed airflow innovation that causes hair to wrap effortlessly around the barrel, creating seamless curls without heat damage. It was groundbreaking and ,mesmerising in equal measure, and I left convinced it would be near impossible to top.



Fast-forward to today, and Dyson has just unveiled the latest iteration of the Airwrap—the Airwrap Co-anda 2x multi-styler and dryer. I’ll admit, I braced for disappointment. After all, sequels so often struggle to live up to their predecessors, and and in this case in particular, the bar felt almost impossibly high.

Yet, true to its DNA, Dyson has once again pushed into uncharted territory—refining the engineering, elevating the quality and considering every last detail with its trademark precision. Below are my honest thoughts of what it's like in action.

(Image credit: Dyson)

Dyson Airwrap 2x: What's New?

At the heart of the upgrade is Dyson’s most powerful haircare motor yet, the Hyperdymium™ 2. Spinning at an eye-watering 150,000rpm (that’s nine times faster than a Formula 1 engine), it delivers 30% more power and twice the air pressure. This means that hair dries as quickly as it would with a full-sized professional dryer, and it creates curls, waves and sleek styles faster and with more staying power than ever before—and all without extreme heat. The device itself has also had a glow-up. It’s now smaller, lighter and easier to handle, meaning better control when styling.

Then there's the tech. Radio-Frequency Identification-enabled attachments automatically adjust airflow and temperature depending on your hair type, while the new i.d. curl function (synced with the MyDyson app) takes all the faff out of curling by running through a four-step sequence—wrap, set, release, finish—at the touch of a button.

Behind the scenes, a suite of intelligent sensors works to protect hair health. Thermistors monitor temperature 1,000 times per second to avoid heat damage, while pressure and hall sensors help maintain performance and prompt filter cleaning when needed.

Of course, there’s a line-up of new attachments too, including re-engineered Co-anda 2x barrels, an Anti-snag Loop Brush, Round Volumising Brush, the new AirSmooth 2x straightening tool, plus a Fast Dryer 2x, Tension Comb and Wave+Curl Diffuser—each designed to harness the extra airflow for quicker, more polished results across every hair type.

(Image credit: Dyson)

First impressions

It’s hard to fault Dyson when it comes to presentation. The keepsake box feels suitably luxe, each component nestled neatly into its place. Inside, there’s a QR code linking to a step-by-step set-up guide, along with a slim, glossy Quick-Start pamphlet covering the basics (although, full disclosure: I didn’t bother reading it—I was too eager to get styling).

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The first thing I noticed when I picked up the device itself was the weight—or rather, the lack of it. Remarkably light in the hand, it feels almost half the weight of the other multi-styler I have at home from a rival brand, instantly making it feel easier and more manageable to use.

It’s noticeably sleeker than the original too. Each attachment feels more streamlined, with refined edges and a slimmer profile, while even the buttons have been reworked—smaller, subtler and more considered in design.

(Image credit: Future)

Drying and styling

To really put the Airwrap 2x through its paces, I started with sopping-wet hair straight out of the shower. Clipping on the Fast Dryer attachment, I switched it on for the first time and was pleasantly surprised by how quiet it was (my two dogs, snoozing nearby, didn’t so much as twitch). According to the instructions, hair should be around 80% dry before styling, and I reached that point in just two minutes flat.

Next, I moved onto the 40mm Coanda curling barrel to finish my styling. The airflow was so powerful it practically did the work for me—all I had to do was hold a section of hair near the barrel and watch as it was drawn in, wrapped, styled and set in seconds. I worked my way around one side of my head, setting each curl away from my face, before switching the barrel’s direction (a simple, intuitive twist at the tip) to mirror the effect on the other side.

From dripping wet to a full, bouncy blow-dry, the entire process took just nine minutes.

The final verdict

At £579.99, it’s undeniably a serious investment—but it truly does it all. This single tool replaces your hair dryer, curling wand, straightener and more, and when you weigh up the cost of buying each separately, the price tag begins to feel far less extravagant. Plus, it styles without heat damage, saving you from splurging on endless repairing treatments. And then there’s the time factor: the sheer speed of the Airwrap 2x means you’ll gain back precious minutes every time you style. And in the world of beauty, there’s nothing more luxurious than time well saved and hair well styled.