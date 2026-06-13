I Haven't Trimmed My Hair in a Year—I Credit This Hydrating Shampoo and Conditioner For My Surprisingly Silky Ends

Come summer, I become obsessed with growing out my hair. There's no better accompaniment to sunny days than ultra-long, mermaid-esque locks, right? Keeping them healthy and free of split ends, though, is another matter.

The longer your hair, the more likely it is to be damaged and of lesser quality. It makes sense, the hair at the bottom is often a lot older than your roots, of course. And when you add in colouring, bleaching and heat styling, it becomes a lot more difficult to keep it looking and feeling healthy.

I've always supplemented with oils and leave-in conditioners but in recent years I've steered clear of nourishing shampoos and conditioners. It may sound counter-intuitive but I found that these rich, moisturising products would leave my hair flat and incapable of holding volume. Well, that was until I discovered my holy-grail haircare range: Davines' MOMO line, which I've now been testing for six months.

I've long been a fan of Davines' Essential Haircare formulas, which were relaunched earlier this year. Now, they feature on average 93 per cent natural origin ingredients, as well as high-performance bio-polymers to elevate results while maintaining a lighter environmental footprint. MOMO is one of nine families, and addresses dry or dehydrated hair (the others target everything from curls and volume to highly processed or damaged strands).

The MOMO range is comprised of a shampoo, shampoo bar, conditioner and serum. Infused with regenerative apricot extract, vitamin A, and polysaccharides to deliver up to 11 times more hydrated hair, the shampoo gently cleanses to enhance hydration, leaving hair feeling soft, manageable and shiny.

Nessa's hair, six months into using Davines' Momo range. (Image credit: Nessa Humayun)

But what really sets it and the conditioner apart is how lightweight they are—they do not weigh my hair down in the slightest nor leave it limp and greasy-feeling. Instead, there's plenty of bounce and movement, but my hair also feels supremely nourished, even after just one wash.

Then I seal in all the goodness with the accompanying serum. I often find leave-in conditioners can weigh my hair down, but not this one. It smooths frizz, softens beautifully, and makes my hair so much easier to style, without any heaviness.

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In fact, I haven't had a trim in a year, and I really do credit this range for that. My split ends look sealed and healthy, which definitely wasn't the case before. It's real holy-grail status.