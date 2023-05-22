Could olive oil be the ticket to silky soft hair? We asked a trichologist

With new hair innovations being released with every new hair trend that comes our way, often we’re quick to forget ingredients that have been used for centuries—like olive oil.

While we know there are plenty of oils for hair growth, when it comes to condition, olive oil could be just the ticket. Yep, the bottle of olive oil sitting in your kitchen cabinets might be your ticket to the soft, moisture-packed hair of your dreams (a good hair mask can also help). OK, maybe don’t take all those attributes as total promises, but there's a reason olive oil for hair has been used by our ancestors.

To find out what you need to know about olive oil for your hair, we asked a trichologist to share her knowledge.

What does olive oil for hair do?

Turns out that the humble ingredient makes an excellent addition to maintaining hair moisture and elasticity (which, in turn, means less breakage). “Olive oil penetrates the hair shaft and preserves moisture,” explains trichologist and Viviscal ambassador Hannah Gaboardi. Not only does this keep our hair healthy from the inside, but it also “results in hair becoming shiny due to the oil smoothing the outer cuticle of the hair”, she adds.

That's not all, it can give some temporary relief from dandruff, too, thanks to its anti-fungal and anti-bacterial properties; though you'll need other treatments to fully tackle the cause of your flaky scalp.

What hair types does olive oil work for?

The good news is that olive oil is a great formula addition as it works on pretty much all hair types—though you may need to adjust how much you’re using to get the best results. Benefitting the most, however, are “those experiencing dry and damaged hair, as well as people with split ends”, says Hannah.

The type of olive oil you use matters, too. “Extra virgin olive oil can also be helpful for those with coarse, kinky or curly hair as it helps nourish curls.”

How beneficial is olive oil in a hair formula?

You can either use the ingredient as a DIY or in a formula—we’d always recommend the latter as they are far more effective and easier to use than anything you can mix together at home. Having said that, if you’re on a budget or fancy an experiment, you can certainly use the olive oil from your cupboard.

You can find olive oil in all sorts of shampoos, conditioners and masks. The latter tends to be most effective for hair that needs a surge of moisture. Leaving a mask (or your DIY mixture) on for 20-30 minutes is recommended. “This way the oil can penetrate the hair shaft,” says Hannah.

What are the limitations of olive oil for hair?

Of course, there’s only so much olive oil can do for our hair. It’s an ingredient that’s better used for thicker hair types as it can weigh down thin hair.

It also matters what type of olive oil you’re using—not all are created equally. Olive oil used in specific formulations of products, like hair masks, often work far better than the standalone ingredient. This is because the highest quality is used and they’re formulated with other hard-working ingredients to give you all of the benefits in one quick hair routine. “Olive oil found in the kitchen is usually lower-grade and more refined, so it can be used for cooking at high temperatures,” says Hannah. “Olive oil for hair is typically a higher-grade, made specifically for nourishing and moisturising the hair. It is rich in vitamins and antioxidants so is beneficial for hair growth and overall health,” she adds.