We ask a lot of our hair - we shove it into top knots, change its colour whenever the mood strikes us and expose it to extreme heat - and yet we're disappointed when a bad hair day happens. We're going to let you in on a little secret - the key to fewer bad hair days is to arm yourselves with an impressive kit of products. Things like the best dry shampoo, the best shampoo for coloured hair and heatless curlers are really the answer to all of your hair woes.

Which is why each year we set ourselves the task of finding the very best wash and care, styling, treatments and tools in the industry to help you navigate the ever confusing and saturated market. We do this alongside some very clever experts - more on them below - and every single our job gets harder, such is the calibre of entries.

However, we can finally say that the winners of the 2024 Marie Claire UK Hair Awards have been announced and once again the best products on the market take their spots in the history books.

How we chose this year's Marie Claire UK Hair Awards winners

We enlisted the help of some of the industry's most respected and knowledgeable experts and created an esteemed panel of judges. It included hair stylists, colourists, trichologists, content creators, hair educators, journalists, salon owners and everything in between - you can trust that they know what to look for in a really good product.

We asked them to individually test and trial a selection of products, reviewing them on efficacy, innovation and packaging. They took time out of their busy schedules to put them through their paces so you don't have to.

These scores are then added up, reviewed and our winners and highly commended are revealed.

These are the results of the all that hard work...

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The winners

After thorough testing by the people in the know, these are the winners and highly commended brands and products of the Marie Claire UK Hair Awards 2024.

Split into five categories, click through to begin shopping the very best in haircare: