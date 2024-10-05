Anne Hathaway has officially confirmed that Princess Diaries 3 is on its way

It may have been 23 years since The Princess Diaries first hit our screens, and 20 since its sequel, Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement. But us millennials haven't given up hope of a third instalment, with years-old talk that Princess Diaries 3 is in the works.

This weekend, Anne Hathaway (our girl Mia Thermopolis) confirmed the news herself, posting a fun video to Instagram to announce that the third and final instalment is officially in development.

"Miracles happen," Hathaway, now 41, captioned a Princess Diaries video mash-up of her confirming the news. "Back to Genovia... the fairy tale continues."

And linking to an informative article about the upcoming film, she confirmed that the next Disney instalment had signed on an exciting new member, with Crazy Rich Asians director Adele Lim officially signing on to the project.

The post has unsurprisingly gone viral, raking in over 1.5 million likes, with fans in their thousands commenting their excitement. "So wonderful - my heart can't take it!", posted one, while another wrote: "This is all I've ever wanted".

A lot of the comments have centred around Julie Andrews, and whether the Academy Award winning actress, now 89, will return as Clarisse Renaldi.

It is not yet known whether Andrews will return to the Disney franchise, but when talking about the possibility of a third instalment in the past, Hathaway explained that she would do anything to get the actress back onboard.

“I would more than entertain it, I’m pulling for it. If there’s any way to get Julie Andrews involved, I think we would make it work," Hathaway explained to Entertainment Tonight last year. "We would go to where she was and put a green screen behind her and just make it happen.”

Well, this is extremely exciting.

We will continue to update this story.