The Korean root perm is getting a lot of attention on TikTok for volumising hair—here's how it works

I’m sure I don’t need to tell you that TikTok can be a great way to discover new beauty hacks, products or services, and can make a hair trend go viral quicker than you can say cowgirl copper. One service that’s had a lot of attention on the app recently is the Korean root perm – a volumising hair hack.

So far, the hashtag #koreanrootperm has racked up more than half a million views, with videos talking viewers through the service and showing off the results. Here’s a bit more about how the technique works, who it’s most suitable for and how long the results can last.

What is the Korean root perm?

Root perming is a technique that is incorporated into a perming service to lift the roots. “[It] works by using perm rods at the root to temporarily pull the root of the hair up, while the perm solution is applied,” explains John Alfred of Hershesons. “The step-by-step professional perm system permanently changes the internal structure of the hair, meaning when the process is finished and the perm rods are removed, the volume at the root remains lifted.”

The Korean root perming technique, however, only targets the roots as the aim is to lift flatter areas rather than change the hair's pattern, John explains. “The rest of the hair’s natural texture remains the same,” he confirms.

Who is the Korean root perm best for?

The Korean root perm is designed to create volume at the roots of the hair, so it suits those who struggle to achieve this in their hair. However, the hair has to be in good condition for any perming service. “Any sort of perming technique wouldn’t be advised for clients with damaged or brittle hair, or anyone whose hair is bleached,” John explains.

According to hairdresser Danielle Amos, hair expert at Face the Future, it's best for limp and flat hair as well as straight and slightly wavy hair types, and the results can last anywhere from six to 10 months depending on the rate of hair growth – as, of course, the new hair that comes through won't have been treated. Below, we've shared some haircare and styling products that are suited to hair that doesn't have a lot of natural volume or that struggles to retain it.

The best products for volume