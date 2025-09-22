Top Hairstylists Just Gave Us the Lowdown—‘Toasted Beige’ Is the Perfect Blonde for Autumn

We can no longer deny it, autumn is well and truly upon us. And while we're in the process of switching over our wardrobes and swapping in more nourishing products, it's also a great opportunity to take stock of our strands. Perhaps you went a little lighter for summer, and want to lean into the "goth girl" trend for the colder months—or perhaps you want to change up the colour. In any case, there is no shortage of hair inspo this season, and my favourite may just be a very cosy-season feeling shade: toasted beige. Read on to get the lowdown.

What is toasted beige hair?

Anita Rice, co-founder of Buller and Rice, tells Marie Claire UK that toasted beige is the "new bronde", that is, the perfect shade between blonde and brown. "It’s sandy, soft, golden beige, but upgraded. Not ash, not brassy, just that perfect middle ground that makes your hair look sunlit even when it’s raining in London," chimes in Jackson Acton of Crab Salad.

Both hair stylists agree that this is the perfect transitional colour for autumn. Anita says: "As we say goodbye to summer, we say goodbye to light, beachy, sun-bleached shades. This is a perfect way to mute down the summer lighting."

"We’ve rinsed through the icy era. Platinum’s tired, silver feels cold—people want warmth that still feels chic, not orange," adds Jackson. "Hailey Bieber has been spotted in this space—her 'toasted almond bronde' is basically the blueprint. Plus, it photographs really well, which is half the battle in 2025."

Who does toasted beige hair suit?

Luckily, this is a pretty universal shade. Jackson says it can suit literally anyone, if it's customised. "Cooler beige tones work on fair skin, warmer beige glows on olive and deeper skin." Likewise, Anita adds that it's great for anyone who is looking to lighten their hair and not commit to bright blonde shades, if you want to dial it down to a "more sophisticated tone."

How is toasted beige hair achieved?

"If you’re already blonde, it’s all about nailing the toner," explains Jackson. "Get the balance right between warm and cool. If your hair’s darker, we’ll lighten you up first, then layer in those soft beige tones. We’re into Davines View + Present Time because they give that glossy finish without looking overdone. There is another line from Davines called Finest Pigments, and the shade Sand would be perfect!"

How do you maintain toasted beige hair?

Toners and treatments are a key part of keeping the shade alive, stresses Anita. "You need to have an equally good home hair care routine, such as using colour-safe shampoo and conditioners, paired with weekly treatments."

"Shine is everything," adds Jackson. "Beige without gloss just looks flat. Keep it hydrated, don’t cook it with straighteners every day, and tone it regularly to stop brassiness creeping in. Think lukewarm showers, masks once a week, and colour-safe shampoo. You will need Alchemic Silver Conditioner to keep the beige clean, Davines OI Oil for gloss, and a toner refresh every 6–8 weeks to keep it looking intentional, not accidental."