These top hair experts just revealed their 9 favourite hair colours for over-50s—they are the epitome of chic
Think rich coppers, creamy blondes and mocha mousse
At any age, hair colour and style is a personal preference and really, anything goes. It's all about finding what makes you feel your best, be it embracing the greys or opting for rich coppers, creamy blondes or espresso tones.
With that said, I spoke with some of today's top colourists to learn which hair colours look super stylish for over-50s. This list is great for ideas, but again, it's completely up to you what you choose and whether you want to colour your hair. But who knows, maybe now is the time to experiment and have fun with your look.
"Age is just a number, and while growing older may bring the challenge of grey hair, there's no rule that says certain colours are off-limits once you hit 50," says Michela Bazzoli, international artistic director at TONI&GUY and current British Colour Technician of the Year. "Embrace this exciting new chapter of your life by experimenting with your hair colour," she adds.
Here are nine chic ideas if you fancy changing things up.
1. Bright copper
Coppery tones such as the ones Julianne Moore sports look stunning at any age, but L’Oréal Professionnel UK Editorial Colour Ambassador, Zoe Irwin, says for over 50s, this is an irresistible option for many: "Add warmth using soft copper and golden tones next to a pale or flatter skin tone to give a lift to your look and bring glow and brightening to your complexion. This warmth makes your wardrobe more wearable and you can actually wear olives, greys and navy without feeling washed out."
2. Caramel hair hues
Rich, creamy caramel hues blended in with glossy brunette hair looks simply stunning as you get older. Iman's hair has the most immaculate blend.
3. Gorgeous grey
Going grey? Why not embrace it?! It's 2025 and guess what? Grey is gorgeous. Look to the likes of Jane Fonda, Jamie Lee-Curtis and Helen Mirren for how to style yours.
4. Strawberry blonde
Hannah Gayle, colourist at Hershesons Belgravia, says that strawberry blonde is a brilliant option: "Strawberry blonde is the perfect blend of warm tones and soft blondes. This works beautifully with older skin, creating depth with the warmth and softness from the blonde."
She adds: "It’s such a versatile colour, you can tailor each colour depending on the tones that work for your features. Strawberry blonde is a great colour for ladies used to dark hair, not wanting to completely change to the lighter side, but wanting something more low maintenance!"
5. Rich copper
While redheads like Julianne Moore rock more of a vibrant, bright red, deeper, richer copper hair colour can also complement over-50s. Look to Gayle King for the ultimate inspo.
6. Elegant silver
Grey hair with more of a silvery, reflective finish is another way to embrace the new natural. Diane Keaton is the perfect example of how silver looks ultra-elegant at any age.
7. Mocha mousse
"Another great colour option to consider is a rich expresso, or the Pantone Colour of the Year Mocha Mousse, which is a timeless choice for a sophisticated, luxurious look," explains Bazzoli, who says Victoria Beckham and Demi Moore do it best.
8. Cool blonde
Always been blonde? Amplify your look with cool, creamy tones that offer the perfect Scandi vibe.
9. Blended grey
Gayle says that for 2025, it's going to be all about blended grey for over-50s. "This look is all about embracing and working with your natural grey but adding soft creamy colours to enhance your look, that blend beautifully," she notes. "This is so chic and super low maintenance. Take inspiration from the likes of Jennifer Anniston and Sarah-Jessica Parker."
