Hair is such a personal, individual thing – the colour, cut and style and overall hair trend you opt for can help to define how you feel about yourself as a person. But at the end of the day, there really are no rules. This means that although there are certain haircuts for older women that look great (for example, the bob hairstyle, shorter hairstyles and even medium-length cuts), it does not mean you ever have to avoid certain looks or opt for 'pre-approved' ones.

"I think the days of a particular 'look' for an older woman are over – long, midi and short are all great on women of a certain age," says Nicola Clarke, founder of Nicola Clarke and Creative Colour Director at John Frieda Salons. Therefore, you should really just cut, colour and style your hair however makes you feel happiest and most confident.

"I think the quality of the hair is important, so make sure you are using good products and maybe take a supplement to make sure your hair is good and healthy," Nicola suggests. This is obviously sage advice for whatever age you are, too. Our current favourites for at-home styling are Nuxe's shine shampoo, Babyliss' air tool and Gisou's hair perfume.

This all said, there are some gorgeous older women in the public eye that offer great inspo for hair. Whether it's Julianne Moore's extra-long lenghts, Oprah's midi style or Jamie Lee-Curtis' pixie, here are 13 haircuts we can't get enough of.

1. The pixie crop

Pixie cuts are a favourite of Stephen Buller, co-founder of Buller & Rice. "Classic shorter styles are effortlessly chic on older women. They can be as soft or sharp as you like depending on your look and personality," he says. "This can pair perfectly if you're grey haired and proud, and has proven to look beautiful on Helen Mirren, Judi Dench, Meryl Steep and Jamie Lee Curtis."

2. Extra long

From the super short to the ultra long, if your hair has always been luscious and you love it, keep it this way no matter your age! Julianne Moore's gorgeous style proves the longer, the better.

3. Side-swept bangs

Side-swept bangs such as the ones sported here by Angela Bassett suit all styles and hair types. They soften any hairstyle, and are a great addition no matter your hair length.

4. Simple layers

"For those who prefer to keep their length, long layers with gentle face-framing highlights are a great option," notes Don Kurland, Stylist at Blue Tit Portobello. "This style adds depth and warmth, brightening the complexion and providing a soft, feminine touch. The layers offer movement without compromising length, making it a flattering choice for mature women."

5. Side-parting cuts

If you prefer a side part, have your hair cut to suit this. Michelle Yeoh's style is so, so elegant.

6. Long bobs

“Long bobs are a great choice for older women, especially as hair can naturally thin with age," says Christel Barron-Hough, founder of STIL salon. "A bob creates an illusion of fuller (and therefore healthier) hair, which contributes to a more youthful look.” Add a full fringe, as worn beautifully by Gayle King.

7. Long & luscious

Stephen advocates for going long, too. "More recently, we have seen a more phase-less transition between age groups with people opting to hold onto their long hair. Celebrities known for their long lengths, such as Sarah Jessica Parker and Andie Macdowell, have embraced their greys while holding onto their signature looks, and looking fabulous!"

8. Grown-out pixies

If you prefer something softer but want short hair, Don says this style of pixie is super on trend right now: "The pixie cut is a chic option that exudes confidence and grace. For autumn 2024, the trend is going towards textured pixie cuts with subtle layers that create dimension. This cut is perfect for women who want a stylish, low-maintenance look that still feels fresh and modern."

9. Layered bobs

Not all bobs have to be sharp and blunt. "A classic bob with soft layers is a wonderful choice for mature women," says Don. "This style adds volume and movement, framing the face beautifully and giving a youthful yet sophisticated look. It’s also easy to maintain and versatile, suiting both straight and wavy hair textures."

10. Midi cuts

Can't decide between short or long styles? Embrace the best of both worlds with a chic midi cut, as styled here by Oprah Winfrey.

11. Jaw-length cuts

A jaw-length cut with front layers looks gorgeous on any hair type. We love Alfre Woodard's.

12. Fringes

If you love bangs but prefer more of a fuller look, opt for a full fringe rather than a side style. As Susan Sarandon proves, it can still look soft.

13. Sharp, short bobs

"If hair has become fine and straggly then yes, a blunt bob is great idea," explains Nicola. Go for a short, French bob or keep it longer; either will look gorgeous.