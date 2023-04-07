The 'rob' (that's relaxed bob) is the ultimate hairstyle for lazy girls—here's why

As we all know, celebrities love to change their hair—and right now, the relaxed bob (or the ‘rob’) is everywhere. Celebrities have the luxury of being able to go for long styles, then back to bobs (opens in new tab) again, and with seemingly constant colour changes (we’re loving the copper-red hair (opens in new tab) trend right now). Truthfully, it’s hard to keep up. But, if you’re looking for a new hairstyle that is easy to manage as the weather warms up, the relaxed bob could be the trend for you.

There’s no denying that long hair has been popularised again in 2022, but we have to question whether short hairstyles ever really go out of fashion—particularly when styles like the lob (opens in new tab) (that’s long bob) are so timeless.

“The relaxed bob is a bob that is just longer than the jaw line that gives a beautiful softness around the face and can be tailored to suit individual hair types and textures,” says Cos Sakkas (opens in new tab), Global Creative Director of Toni & Guy.

The best thing about the relaxed bob it's that it comes with versatility. It can be styled with wavy hair, straight hair, curly hair, layered hair, or blunt hair (opens in new tab). You can, in theory, just roll out of bed, give it a shake, and go. If 2023 is teaching us anything, it’s to not be afraid of the scissors.

You can try a relaxed bob hairstyle on the longer side or the shorter side—there’s a style for everyone. Oh, and the relaxed bob looks great in every colour too. It can be elegantly dressed up for classier occasions, but also requires little attention for when you need to rush out the door.

“If you have straight hair, like Hailey Bieber, a great way of adding texture to the style is by applying a salt spray, like label.m Sea Salt Spray (opens in new tab) to freshly washed hair, blast in or let air dry then scrunch in a caring mist, like label.m Healthy Hair Mist (opens in new tab), for a lived in, luxe feeling," adds Sakkas.

When it comes to curly styles, the relaxed bob is also a great option—although it will likely need a few more steps. "Zendaya’s relaxed bob might need some extra maintenance, because of her natural hair texture. The key to getting your curls looking and feeling the best they can is to use the right moisturising products in the correct amount and not overloading—anything too heavy will weigh the curls down. Make sure to match the cut to the curl—certain cuts will help to hold the shape of the curl," he says.

So, if the idea of a low-maintenance, relaxed bob is what you’ve been searching for, here's all the celeb inspo you absolutely need to show your hairdresser...

1. Laura Harrier

Laura Harrier's face-framing relaxed bob highlights her facial features expertly—it's goals.

2. Hailey Bieber

Hailey Bieber has owned the relaxed bob for a while now and we don’t blame her—it’s simple, yet so effective.

3. Margot Robbie

Margot Robbie’s elegant blonde take on the relaxed bob is a true representation of finer hair being no exception to pulling off this hairstyle.

4. Zendaya

Thick, voluminous and with ashy blonde tones—Zendaya is making the relaxed bob a statement look, and we love to see it.

5. Selena Gomez

Selena looks beyond stunning with this short curly take on the relaxed bob. It’s both chic and classic—exactly what we needed to see for our inspiration gallery.

6. Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian has been loving a short bob for some time now. Although she often switches between blonde and dark, the relaxed bob always remains—even when it's poker-straight and sleek.

7. Hunter Schafer

Euphoria star Hunter Schafer absolutely nails the relaxed bob look. Short, blunt but also effortlessly relaxed, it's perfection.

8. Angela Bassett

Angela Bassett demonstrates the perfect curly relaxed bob. With a side part and, of course, volume, we love everything about this look.

9. Lili Reinhart

Lili Reinhart’s beach-waved bob is the chicest look for spring. Plus, if you have straight or wavy hair, it can easily be achieved with your hair straighteners at home.

10. Lucy Boynton

Copper coloured, relaxed and complete with curtain bangs, this bob is surely Lucy Boynton’s way of telling us to steal her look this spring.

11. Lizzo

Lizzo’s wet-look curls are the perfect addition to dress up her relaxed bob. Lizzo wore this look to perform at the Grammy's earlier this year, and it's about damn time—we’re obsessed!

12. Brie Larson

This curly blonde look from Brie Larson is the relaxed bob inspo we didn't know we needed—it's effortless-looking perfection.

13. Greta Lee

Greta Lee’s super-short, rounded bob is the sleek, yet casually stylish, look that will definitely ensure you’re on trend this spring.

14. Carey Mulligan

Carey Mulligan is schooling us all in how to execute the ultimate relaxed bob.