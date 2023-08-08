Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The bob is proving to be the cut to have this year, with everybody from Hailey Bieber to Kerry Washington sporting the style in 2023. There are so many on-trend iterations of this classic style—including the undone bob.

Different from bob hairstyles like the asymmetric or blunt bob, this particular style looks choppier and, well... undone. To break down exactly how it’s cut for different hair types—and, perhaps more importantly, how you style it yourself—we spoke to two top hairdressers to get their expert insights.

What is the undone bob?

First things first: what makes a bob “undone”, exactly? “In essence, the undone bob is a messier, more textured bob with a lived-in feel,” Scott Ade, senior stylist at Larry King, tells us. “It's a broad categorisation [of] hairstyle. No two hairstylists will do it exactly the same, and many different techniques can be used to achieve the look.”

Joel Goncalves, senior stylist at Nicola Clarke at John Frieda, agrees that it’s “an abstract take on the classic bob, but cut with more texture and movement. It’s not to be mistaken for a French bob, which still identifies as a bob haircut but is chopped at the ends, mainly left to dry naturally, and also usually comes with a short-ish fringe."

“The undone version has chopped layers throughout and can be cut using a variety of methods—with thinning scissor razors and sliced through with scissors," he continues. "The shape is more random and more textured and the ends are more feathered; it barely resembles a traditional bob." In short, no sharp, clean lines here.

Who does the undone bob suit?

The good news is that, because the undone bob isn't prescriptive, it can be tweaked to suit different hair types. "Cut properly and bespoke to your hair, the undone bob can often help make your hairstyling life easier," Ade explains. "On fine, straight hair it can be cut in such a way that it adds texture and volume, while on thicker and more textured hair, clever use of the hair’s weight and texture can work to your advantage."

This is where the all-important pre-cut hairdresser chat comes in; by discussing your hair and styling habits in detail, your hairdresser will cut in such a way that it really works with your texture for easy day-to-day styling so that it always looks effortless.

What's the best way to style an undone bob?

With the undone bob, anything goes, as it looks great with curls or with a tonged-in wave. It largely comes down to your natural texture and how you'd like it to look.

"Certain people with certain hair types will find that air drying their hair is the best way to achieve a little texture and volume, as the intense heat and direct airflow of a hair dryer can either straighten and flatten the hair too much or [generate frizz and flyaways]," Ade explains. “Others will experience the exact opposite and need the hair dryer to negate these—you’ll already know which category you and your hair fall into."

“Ideally the undone bob celebrates your natural texture,” Goncalves adds. “This is because many clients want haircuts that work with their natural texture and can be achieved with minimal styling.” Alternatively, you can blow dry the hair before adding texture and shape using a tong or an iron.

Undone bob inspiration

Maya Hawke's hair is a great example of an effortless-looking, layered, lived-in bob, paired with her signature curtain fringe.

With plenty of layering, Jenna Ortega's hair is the perfect undone-bob-meets-shag haircut.

Curls look brilliant worn in an undone bob as they have brilliant natural volume, as Sabrina Elba demonstrates here.

Kourtney's tousled and choppy bob with rounded layers always looks 10/10.

Hailey Bieber's once-ultra-blunt bob has had much more of an "undone" feel to it in recent months—and we are so on board with this look.

Vintage waves and a layered bob like Kerry Washington's hair here are a match made in heaven.

Lucy Boynton is the queen of the perfectly-waved bob, showing how great this choppy cut looks when worn in a half-up style.

