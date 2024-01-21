While hair trends come and go, it's hard to deny we're experiencing the season of the bob. No, you're not imagining it: everyone's going short. But while boxy, razor-sharp styles have enjoyed the most time in the limelight, short and blunt cuts can seem intimidating to first timers.

Enter: the butterfly bob, which is offering newbies a fresh, more natural-looking way to wear a short cut. Here's everything you need to know.

What is a butterfly bob?

Unlike the other trending bobs which are sharp and boxy, this is "defined by the softness," explains Zoe Irwin, Creative Director at John Frieda Salons. "It is much more about working with natural texture or putting movement into the bob, so it’s a lot looser," she continues, before adding that the goal of the butterfly is to focus on the "softness of layers, which add movement and frame the face".

Zoe says that the style is usually complemented by a fringe (that could be full, side or sweeping), but we've also seen some lovely styles without. In fact, says Jessie Jan at Hershesons Belgravia , it suits "anyone who loves short hair with minimal effort".

"This cut will give you the most flattering soft shape around your face," adds Jessie.

Both look to Jenna Ortega as the ultimate inspiration, while Jessie also says Zendaya has nailed it in the past.

How to style a butterfly bob from home

The biggest plus of this bob style? It's versatile and easy to manage from home.

"The butterfly bob is cool, sexy and low maintenance. All the work is done in the cut, leaving you with very little to do," explains Jessie.

As far as styling goes, Jessie says you could "air dry, rough dry or blow dry" damp hair, which Zoe recommends doing with a rounded brush for volume and shape. Both say you can then add more curl or some waves with a curling wand.

Product will help also; I love Hershesons' Air Dry Spray if you plan on air drying, and recommend reaching for a mousse, cream or texture spray to help define curls and texture. It's all about working with and enhancing what you have.

Butterfly bob inspiration

Still not convinced? Take inspo from these gorgeous styles.

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) A photo posted by on

Volume, curl and bounce; this is how to do a butterfly bob like a PRO.

A post shared by Sable Yong (@sabletoothtigre) A photo posted by on

This slightly shorter style proves you don't need a fringe to pull the trend off beautifully.

A post shared by LAURA HARRIER (@lauraharrier) A photo posted by on

Maintain your glossy waves by finishing styling with a shine mist.

A post shared by The Hair Bros (@thehairbros) A photo posted by on

Midi-length bobs look great in a butterfly-style shape for added movement.

A post shared by Zendaya (@zendaya) A photo posted by on

Zendaya's cut is a masterclass in butterfly bobs; this suited her so much.

A post shared by The Hair Bros (@thehairbros) A photo posted by on

For a slight edge, ask for a '90s feel to your butterfly bob.