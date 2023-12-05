I just tested the Beauty Works Aeris Multi-Styler, and it's probably the best hair tool I have ever used

It's difficult to scroll through #BeautyTok and not come across countless tutorials on how to get a bouncy blow-dry look at home. There's streams of content on how to use the Dyson airwrap, an abundance of videos on heatless curls and a whole plethora of other techniques on how to get the look. One hair tool that has received a lot of attention is the Beauty Works Aeris Multi-Styler.

As a beauty editor, I really dislike the word 'dupes'. In fact, I know it's something the entirety of team Marie Claire UK feel very passionately about. Typically, the original is an original for a reason; because it's got extensive innovation and science behind it. And when I first saw the Beauty Works Aeris Multi-Styler, alarm bells rang. It looks a lot like the Dyson Airwrap—and I wasn't into that. You see, Dyson spearheads groundbreaking technology and, because of this, deserves its spot as the industry leader. Having said that, such innovation comes with a high price tag. And it is in such instances as these (and these only) where I'm more welcoming of 'inspired' products. After all, I don't believe anyone should feel priced out of something.

So, having zero expectations ahead of trying the Aeris Multi-Styler, I embarked on a testing journey. And, it's safe to say that I was extremely impressed. At £220, it's still a hefty investment, but somewhat more affordable than other luxury stylers on the market. Here's my review...

Beauty Works AERIS Multi-Styler attachments

(Image credit: Tori Crowther)

Let's dive straight into the various attachments. As I mentioed before, I really didn't look into this tool a lot before getting my hands on it, so I wasn't sure how many attachments it would come with. However, I was very pleasantly surprised.

There are 6 attachments, including the Pre-Styling Hair Dryer, 30mm Airflow Curler, 40mm Airflow Curler, Smoothing Paddle Brush, Oval Volumising Brush and XL Round Blowout Brush.

Each attachment is similar to those you get with the Airwrap (aside from the XL Round Brush, which I really liked). It has four heat and airflow settings, plus a cool shot. It also comes with a pretty white storage box and dust bag.

Is the Beauty Works AERIS Multi-Styler worth it?

The Beauty Works Multi-Styler features impressively good technology and each attachment did exactly as it promised. It's worth noting though that the quality in feel and appearance of the Aeris Multi-Styler doesn't come close to that of the Dyson Airwrap or Shark Styler. But at nearly £200 cheaper, that's no surprise.

It's also worth noting that it is quite easy to accidentally catch the buttons and turn the heat off and instead hit the cool setting, which I did on a number of occasions. But after some getting used to, I didn't find it a problem.

What most people will want to know is whether the Airflow Curler delivers the same results as the luxury alternatives—and yes, it does. The airflow isn't as strong, so it takes more technique to wrap your hair around it, but the results are exactly the same. More on that to come.

So, is it is worth it? In my opinion as a beauty editor, having tried many many hair tools, it's definitely worth it. I was genuinely impressed with how well each attachment worked and was really happy with the results.

How to use the Beauty Works Aeris Multi-Styler

Before using the Beauty Works Aeris Multi-Styler

(Image credit: Tori Crowther)

This is my hair after washing and air drying for a few hours, I've applied Redken Extreme Anti-Snap Treatment, Arkive The Prologue Hair Primer and Moroccanoil Frizz Shield Spray. My aim is always to finish drying while smoothing, and then add a few loose curls to the front—so this is what I was aiming for with the Aeris Multi-Styler.

After using the Oval Volumising Brush

(Image credit: Tori Crowther)

I was pleasantly surprised with how well my hair was smoothed out after using the Oval Volumising Brush. I sectioned my hair in four, roughly smoothed it out and dried the last 20% of the ends. It dried far quicker than I thought it would and gave a decent amount of shine, too.

I didn't take much time doing this, nor with much detailed care because that's not how I'd do it day to day, so it's reflective of a super quick dry.

After using the Airflow attachment

(Image credit: Tori Crowther)

After using the hair dryer and volumising brush, I then used the Airflow Curler, which was the attachment I was expecting to not live up to my expectations. I was immediately surprised by how well it worked.

It wraps the hair around the attachment making a nice, loose curl. I added a little bit of hairspray and it kept its wave all day. There are two Airflow barrels—30mm and 40mm—and the airflow changes with just a switch at the top of each barrel, meaning you can get the two curl directions.

I achieved these curls in about 3 minutes as I was late to meet my friends at the pub, so the tool lives up to its promise of "streamlining your routine with just one tool". It gets a huge thumbs up from me.