12 balayage hair ideas straight from the A-listers

Summer is approaching, and we don't know about you, but we always like to switch up our hair colour when the weather gets warmer. If you're looking for a sun-kissed finish which requires little maintenance, then say hello to balayage.

When it comes to hair trends (opens in new tab), this colour technique has been a firm favourite for years now, due to how natural it looks and how easy it is to keep on top of (no dreaded regrowth here). Wondering what balayage is (opens in new tab)? We've put together a whole guide with all of the information you need.

Celebrities are a big fan of this hairstyle, and are often spotted rocking the trend on the red carpet. So, if you're thinking about taking the plunge, why not browse our gallery of balayage hair ideas from the A-listers themselves. Keep on scrolling to see the look on the likes of Rihanna, Kaia Gerber and Olivia Wilde.

Best balayage for short hair

When it comes to balayage, a lot of people think that you have to have long hair in order to pull it off. However, that's simply not the case. This style suits both long and short hairstyles, as it can be completely tailored to you. Just take a look below at some of the best balayage inspiration for short hair.

Lily James

Ciara

Emma Watson

Jourdan Dunn

Best balayage for long hair

If you do have longer hair, then you'll know how much maintenance a full head of highlights can be. But not to fear, as balayage is here to save the day. As you can see below, it's the perfect way to lighten up your mid-lengths to ends, and the best bit is you only have to top it up every few months.

Rihanna

Kaia Gerber

Olivia Wilde

Jennifer Lopez

Best balayage for curly hair

Another great thing about balayage? It works for every single hair type, including curly hair. Everyone from Serena Williams to Beyoncé has been seen sporting the trend, and it's safe to say that we are obsessed.

Serena Williams

Beyoncé

Taylor Swift

Rita Ora