12 balayage hair ideas straight from the A-listers

Race you to the hairdressers?

a picture of lily james, rihanna and kaia gerber - balayage hair ideas
(Image credit: From left to right: Photo by Jeff Spicer/BFC/Getty Images 1191497260, Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage 161441603 and Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic 1434019925)
Jump to category:
Grace Lindsay
By Grace Lindsay
published

Summer is approaching, and we don't know about you, but we always like to switch up our hair colour when the weather gets warmer. If you're looking for a sun-kissed finish which requires little maintenance, then say hello to balayage.  

When it comes to hair trends (opens in new tab), this colour technique has been a firm favourite for years now, due to how natural it looks and how easy it is to keep on top of (no dreaded regrowth here). Wondering what balayage is (opens in new tab)? We've put together a whole guide with all of the information you need.

Celebrities are a big fan of this hairstyle, and are often spotted rocking the trend on the red carpet. So, if you're thinking about taking the plunge, why not browse our gallery of balayage hair ideas from the A-listers themselves. Keep on scrolling to see the look on the likes of Rihanna, Kaia Gerber and Olivia Wilde.

For more colour inspiration, don't forget to check out our guides to cherry red hair (opens in new tab) and copper red hair (opens in new tab). Trust us, these styles will be everywhere this season.

Best balayage for short hair

When it comes to balayage, a lot of people think that you have to have long hair in order to pull it off. However, that's simply not the case. This style suits both long and short hairstyles, as it can be completely tailored to you. Just take a look below at some of the best balayage inspiration for short hair.

Lily James

lily james balayage hair ideas

(Image credit: Photo by Jeff Spicer/BFC/Getty Images 1191497260 )

Ciara

ciara balayage hair ideas

(Image credit: Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images 157244684)

Emma Watson

Emma Watson balayage hair ideas

(Image credit: Photo by Joe Maher/Getty Images 1347087631)

Jourdan Dunn

Jourdan Dunn balayage hair ideas

(Image credit: Photo by Ian Gavan/Getty Images 455479658)

Best balayage for long hair

If you do have longer hair, then you'll know how much maintenance a full head of highlights can be. But not to fear, as balayage is here to save the day. As you can see below, it's the perfect way to lighten up your mid-lengths to ends, and the best bit is you only have to top it up every few months.

Rihanna

Rihanna balayage hair ideas

(Image credit: Photo by Getty Images Steve Granitz/WireImage 161441603 )

Kaia Gerber

Kaia Gerber balayage hair ideas

(Image credit: Photo by Getty Images Steve Granitz/FilmMagic 1434019925)

Olivia Wilde

Olivia Wilde balayage hair ideas

(Image credit: Photo by JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP via Getty Images 1199761523)

Jennifer Lopez 

Jennifer Lopez balayage hair ideas

(Image credit: Photo by Getty Images Steve Granitz/FilmMagic 1369477254 )

Best balayage for curly hair

Another great thing about balayage? It works for every single hair type, including curly hair. Everyone from Serena Williams to Beyoncé has been seen sporting the trend, and it's safe to say that we are obsessed.

Serena Williams

Serena Williams balayage hair ideas

(Image credit: Photo by Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for Michelob ULTRA 1465425408)

Beyoncé

Beyoncé balayage hair ideas

(Image credit: Photo by Mason Poole/Parkwood Media/Getty Images for Atlantis The Royal 1458274582)

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift balayage hair ideas

(Image credit: Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images 92971230)

Rita Ora

Rita Ora balayage hair ideas

(Image credit: Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue 1486911576)
Grace Lindsay
Grace Lindsay

Grace Lindsay is the Ecommerce Writer at Marie Claire UK. With over three years of experience in the fashion and beauty industry, she covers everything from the best makeup and skincare deals to how to shop the stand out trends of the season. When she's not typing away at her laptop, Grace can be found shopping her favourite vintage markets IRL, or catching up on her never-ending list of books to read.

Latest