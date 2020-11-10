Hair dryer deals: our predictions for Black Friday 2020

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

If you've been waiting for Black Friday to get your hands on a new one, read this first for the best hair dryer deals

The best hair dryers are integral to our daily grooming routines and this year they’ve been more essential than ever. Without our usual trips to the hair salon, we’ve had to take matters into our own hands. We’ve all had to learn a new skill of doing out own hair at home. If yours has been working overtime recently and needs an update, here are the hair dryer deals you need to be aware of as we enter the biggest shopping period of the year.

Will there be good hair dryer deals on Black Friday?

There most certainly will be. We know for certain that GHD and Dyson will have their own Black Friday sales, but we don’t yet know the details.

We do, however, know that Lookfantastic are offering up to 50% off Babyliss products from Wednesday 25th November. Which is a huge reduction.

The best hair dryer deals

These are the hair dyers that we’ll be eyeing up for Black Friday.