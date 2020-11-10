Hair dryer deals: our predictions for Black Friday 2020

If you've been waiting for Black Friday to get your hands on a new one, read this first for the best hair dryer deals
The best hair dryers are integral to our daily grooming routines and this year they’ve been more essential than ever. Without our usual trips to the hair salon, we’ve had to take matters into our own hands. We’ve all had to learn a new skill of doing out own hair at home. If yours has been working overtime recently and needs an update, here are the hair dryer deals you need to be aware of as we enter the biggest shopping period of the year.
Hair dryer deals: Quick Links
- GHD: there will be GHD Black Friday deals
- Debenhams: up to 56% off hair dryers at the moment
- Dyson: keep an eye on the Dyson Black Friday sale
- Amazon: some of the Amazon Prime Day hair dryer deals are still running
- Very: up to £50 off selected hair dyers, including Babyliss
Will there be good hair dryer deals on Black Friday?
There most certainly will be. We know for certain that GHD and Dyson will have their own Black Friday sales, but we don’t yet know the details.
We do, however, know that Lookfantastic are offering up to 50% off Babyliss products from Wednesday 25th November. Which is a huge reduction.
The best hair dryer deals
These are the hair dyers that we’ll be eyeing up for Black Friday.
Babyliss Travel Pro Hair Dryer, usual price £40
A travel hair dryer so good, we called it the best travel hair dryer in our best hair dryers roundup.
ghd Helios Hair Dryer, usual price £159
The haircare God’s latest hair dryer is everything and more, because it is a combination of the Air and the discontinued Aura. Great if you have fine hair.