Rosewater nails may just be the chicest manicure trend I've ever seen—yes, you *will* receive compliments

Clean nail lovers, you’re in for a treat because I’m about to introduce you to a nail trend that I’m pretty sure you’re going to be obsessed with. A combination of the barely-there BB cream nails that everyone was wearing at the beginning of this year and the more statement jelly nail trend , rosewater nails are a sheer nail polish lover's dream offering a delicate wash of rosy pink colour while still allowing you natural nails to shine through.

The combined effect is elegant, slightly ethereal and incredibly chic, so much so that it’s shot straight to the top of my nail inspo board. (It's so good, in fact, that Executive Beauty Editor Shannon's rosewater pedicure has had team Marie Claire so obsessed that she's got everyone onto it.)

A post shared by Mateja Novakovic (@matejanova) A photo posted by on

If you want to try out the rosewater nail trend yourself, there are a few things to consider. First of all you need to find the perfect sheer pink nail polish. Gelcare’s Rose Water (which coincidentally gave name to this trend, and is the gel polish Shannon has been opting for) is the perfect translucent rosy pink for those who want a little punch, while Dior’s cult Nail Glow offers a more subtle pinky tint. The great thing about this trend is it's entirely adaptable as you can not only tailor your pink tone to your taste but, because it relies on sheer polishes to achieve the water-like finish, you can also build up light layers until you achieve your desired effect.

When it comes to application, look to the experts for inspiration. Someone who’s a pro when it comes to creating incredible rosewater nails is celebrity nail artist Harriet Westmoreland, and luckily she took to Instagram to share just how she creates the look for her clients. In the caption she stated the key is that: “The gel is applied more thinly to the outer edges of the nail creating a healthy flushed and glowing effect.” It’s this spotlight application method alongside the translucent polish which makes rosewater nails so special.

A post shared by Harriet Westmoreland (@harrietwestmoreland) A photo posted by on

I’ve already mentioned some of my favourite nail polishes to give you the perfect rose water manicure, however, they aren’t the only soft rosy toned polishes available. So, I’ve rounded up six of my favourites, stretching from bright pink tones to minimalist blushes. Keep scrolling to shop the edit…

Shop rosewater nail polishes