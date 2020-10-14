Can’t sleep? This Works Pillow Spray is more than £10 off on Amazon Prime Day

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Spritz for some Zzzs

Not to put too fine a point on it, but I think it’s safe to assume that many of us are struggling to get a restful night’s sleep right now. Thankfully, This Works Sleep Plus Pillow Spray is more than £10 off for Amazon Prime Day 2020.

This Works’ sleep aids are famous for helping you to rest at bedtime, providing a relaxing atmosphere for those all-important eight hours. Shop the brilliant discounts on their sleep products below.

Don’t forget, you’ll need a Prime membership to shop the best deals – but you can get a free trial by signing up below to start saving now.

Deal In Full:

This Works Sleep Plus Pillow Spray – was £27.50, now £17



If you wake up regularly in the night and struggle to get back to sleep, this particular sleep spray is designed with restless sleepers in mind (of which I’m sure there are many more in 2020). Motion-sensor activated, the natural remedy helps to get your natural sleep pattern back in check with calming lavender, chamomile and vetiver. We’ll take two, please! View deal

This Works Deep Sleep Pillow Spray – was £19.50, now £13



One of the original sleep sprays, the original Deep Sleep Pillow Spray is famous all over the world. Fast-acting and clinically proven to aid sleep at bedtime, the soothing aroma helps you on your way to a good night’s sleep with all-important lavender, vetiver and chamomile. View deal

This Works Deep Sleep Bath Soak – was £22, now £14.85

The best way to wind down before bed, in our book? A nice, relaxing bath. And what better than some relaxing scent to put your mind and body into sleepy mode? The soothing bath salts, combining aromas of lavender and vetiver, will help to relieve stress and tension so you can wind down before bedtime. View deal

Interested in more great beauty deals? Check out the 35% off Premium Beauty deal on Amazon Prime Day now.

Happy shopping!

Excited about a recent Amazon Prime Day purchase? Let us know on social at @marieclaireuk