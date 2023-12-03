These 7 rollerball perfumes are micro-bag friendly—and they smell really, really good

And they provide exceptional value for money

If you're one of those people who never leaves the house without a spritz of perfume, dealing with midday touch-ups is never easy—particularly if your signature scent isn't a particularly long-lasting perfume. Fragrance is one of the least practical things to pack in your handbag for the day—they're heavy, they're bulky and the fragile glass bottles are always at risk of breaking or leaking. And if you've invested in an expensive perfume, the idea of a leaking bottle is rather devastating. 

Luckily, we've got the answer to such woes: rollerball perfumes. While handbag-friendly scents are a plenty, from mini vials to solid perfumes, rollerball perfumes are, in our opinion, the best for on-the-go application. The humble rollerball is small and easy to tuck away in a side pocket, is quick to apply and is far more affordable than a full bottle of your go-to fragrance. 

There are lots of roll-on perfumes around from some top brands, including Aesop, Byredo and Le Labo, as well as a couple of budget-friendly options you can't go wrong with. Here the 9 best rollerball perfumes out there...

1. Sana Jardin Sandalwood Temple Rollerball

Sana Jardin Sandalwood Temple Rollerball

Sana Jardin Fragrance Rollerball in Sandalwood Temple

Specifications

Key notes: Bergamot, orange blossom, Tunisian neroli

Reasons to buy

+
Very chic packaging

Reasons to avoid

-
Often sold out

Sana Jardin's rollerballs are perhaps the chicest to look at—and that's before we even get into the scents themselves. What we love most about Sana Jardin rollerballs is just how many different scents there are in the range; most brands will have a rollerball in one or two of its perfumes. Our favourite? The Sandalwood Temple offering is warm, sultry and smooth. 

2. The Body Shop White Musk® Perfume Oil Roll-On

The Body Shop White Musk® Perfume Oil Roll-On

The Body Shop White Musk® Perfume Oil Roll-On

Specifications

Key notes: Musk, lily, ylang-ylang, galbanum, basil

Reasons to buy

+
Affordable 

Reasons to avoid

-
Not super long lasting

The Body Shop White Musk is a classic. If you're a fan, you'll be delighted to know you can pick it up in a £9 perfume oil roller ball for use on the go. At under a tenner, even if it's not your go-to scent, it's still a nice additional option to grab for a hand-luggage-only holiday. 

& Other Stories Déjà Vu Mood Roll-on Perfume

& other stories Déjà Vu Mood Roll-on Perfume

Specifications

Key notes: Raspberry, elemi resin, jabuticaba

Reasons to buy

+
Smells like a very expensive iconic fragrance

Reasons to avoid

-
Not as long lasting

It's hard to pick a favourite when it comes to high-street perfumes; there are so many beautiful ones now, from the likes of Zara, M&S and H&M, but this & Other Stories offering is simply glorious. The main reason? It smells a lot like iconic perfume Maison Francis Kurkdjian Baccarat Rouge 540, but at a *much* friendlier price point. And if you find yourself falling in love with it as much as we have, you can grab this rollerball for on-the-go top-ups. 

4. Malin + Goetz Leather Perfume Oil

Malin + Goetz Leather Perfume Oil

Malin + Goetz Leather Perfume Oil

Specifications

Key notes: Pepper, lotus and cloves

Reasons to buy

+
Strong and long-lasting

Reasons to avoid

-
Can feel oily on skin 

Malin + Goetz's fragrances and oils are super potent and strong, meaning a little goes a long way and thus, you get far more bang for your buck. This is also useful with small roller vials, which you may anticipate having to continuously reapply. One swipe of this and you'll smell intense, rich and smoky all night long.

5. Byredo Gypsy Water Roll-On Perfume

Byredo Gypsy Water Roll-On Perfume

Byredo Gypsy Water Roll-On Perfume

Specifications

Key notes: Juniper, lemon, bergamot, pepper

Reasons to buy

+
More affordable way to buy the iconic scent

Reasons to avoid

-
Fades more quickly than original

Byredo's Gypsy Water is an iconic scent in its own right, but those Byredo buys can sure get pricey. Pick it up for a slightly more affordable number with this roll-on, which is also excellent for chucking in a weekend bag or even your daily handbag. 

6. Le Labo Santal 33 Liquid Balm Perfume

Le Labo Santal 33 Liquid Balm Perfume

Le Labo Santal 33 Liquid Balm Perfume

Specifications

Key notes: Sandalwood, amber, leather

Reasons to buy

+
More affordable way to buy Santal 33

Reasons to avoid

-
It's a popular one

Speaking of classics, you can't beat a bottle of Santal 33. Yes, everybody wears it, but that's because it just smells so.damn.good. It's certainly a pricey scent, so buying it in this roller form will at least save you a few pennies, despite still being boujee. 

7. Aesop Marrakech Intense Parfum

Aesop Marrakech Intense Parfum

Aesop Marrakech Intense Parfum

Specifications

Key notes: Clove, aandalwood, cardamom

Reasons to buy

+
Smells incredible

Reasons to avoid

-
Pricey

If your aim with buying a rollerball perfume is to save money, look away now. Aesop's roller vial certainly doesn't come cheap, but the scent itself smells incredible; warm, rich and inviting. It also pops perfectly into any bag, and is potent enough to last a good part of the day without top-ups. 

