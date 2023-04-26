When it comes to my favourite beauty brands, Glossier is high on the list. From the pencil eyeliners (opens in new tab) to the Balm Dotcom (opens in new tab) and even the new(ish) Glossier candle (opens in new tab), there isn't anything that I don't like.

So, when I heard that they were launching a new lip product, I was keen to get my hands on it straight away in order to try it out for myself.

The product in question is called Glossier 'G Suit', a soft touch lip crème in nine striking shades. The formula has a demi-matte finish, which I have to admit, I wasn't sure on at first, as I do tend to suffer from dry lips, so have always gone for more sheer, glossy finishes.

But I wasn't going to let that deter me, and after being lucky enough to be one of the first to receive the product, I put it to the test straight away. Keep on scrolling for my honest review.

My Glossier G Suit Soft Touch Lip Crème review

The first thing that I loved about the product was the packaging. In true Glossier style, G Suit is housed in a pastel-pink tube, with a pointed applicator to help line the edges of your lips.

After testing out all the colours out on the back of my hand, I decided to give the shade 'Pilot' a go. One thing to note, if you like more subtle, understated lip colours, then this product might not be for you. However, if you want to make a statement this summer, then you'll definitely be able to find something, thanks to the selection of bright pink, red and orange shades.

(Image credit: Grace Lindsay)

I'm not normally very good at applying bright lipsticks, however the pointed applicator made it so easy to get those tricker areas.

The formula itself was a lot more hydrating than I expected, thanks to ingredients such as shea butter and black raspberry seed oil. That being said, I do recommend exfoliating your lips or applying a little bit of lip balm before, as I found that it did cling to dry skin at times.

As for the colour, all I can say is wow. It provides the perfect amount of pigment in just one swipe, and it lasted a lot longer than my other lipsticks. I wore it out to dinner and all my friends were asking after it.

If you're looking for an everyday lip colour, then I would highly recommend the colour 'Curve'. It's a mix between a nude and a peach, and it's definitely my new go-to lipstick for the office.

All in all, if you're looking for a lip product that is easy to apply, delivers on colour and doesn't rub off the second you have a sip of water, then I can't recommend it enough. Glossier, you never let me down.