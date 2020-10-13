From BOSS to Jimmy Choo shop the top 10 mens fragrance deals this Amazon Prime Day

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

This Amazon Prime Day, make it your mission to get ahead with all your gifting needs. Yes, there are certainly some self-gifting moments to be had (clearly, we’re only human after all) but it’s also the perfect time to spoil your loved ones. So, we’ve rounded up some of the best men’s fragrances deals to be had. With savings of up to 67% (Here’s looking at you, Cerrutti 1881) and everything from BOSS to Jimmy Choo there’s something for everyone.

Shop the 10 best mens fragrance deals this Amazon Prime Day

Jimmy Choo Man Ice Eau de Toilette, 100 ml – Save 55% – was £66, now £29.99 (save £36.01)



With citrus notes like mandarin and bergamot with woody notes like vetiver all ontop of a musky base, this is a classic modern day scent for him. Smells fresh and seriously sexy.

Terre D’Hermes by Hermes Eau De Toilette For Men 100ml – Save 38% – was £93, now £57.76 (save £35.24)



The woody yet spicy go-to fragrance for any discerning gent. A complex fragrance house in sophisticated packaging, Terre D’Hermes is the perfect blend of citrus fruits (you can really smell the grapefruit) and pepper.

Calvin Klein CKIN2U For Him Eau de Toilette, 100 ml – Save 22% – was £19.99, now £15.50 (save £4.49)



Part of the Aromatic fragrance family, this fresh and envigorating scent from the iconic house of Calvin Klein blends green herbacious notes like lemon and tomato with woods like vetiver and cedar with a seriously cool musk throughout.

One for the spice lovers, Hugo Boss Boss Man blends frankinsence with warm vanilla but keeps things disctintly masculine with the addition of bubinga wood. To amp up the spiciness, notes of pepper and myrrh were added.

Think men can’t wear fruity fragrances? Think again. Say hello to this super cool scent that has notes of green apple. Just one spritz conjures images of freshly picked garden herbs. A clean and iconic fragrance.

BOSS Bottled Unlimited Eau de Toilette 100ml – Save 50% – was £69, now £34.40 (save £34.60)



Housed in the classic BOSS bottle, BOSS Bottled Unltimied is a green and aromatic scent perfect for the confident chap. The aromatics used in this juice are mint, grapefurits, cinnamon and rose cooled off with a top note of violet leaves. A strong and sexy scent.

DAVIDOFF Cool Water Man Aftershave Splash 125ml – Save 55% – was £40, now £17.85 (save £22.15)



Fans of aquatic fragrance will be all over Davidoff’s Cool Water. It’s the perfect scent to transport you to sunnier climes. The splash version is the perfect way to finish off your shave with the classic notes of Cool Water. We hear nostaligic scents are making a come back.

If he likes scents that are woody, then look at the classic Cerruti 1881 Homme EdT. Lavender (a classic ingredient in gentlemen’s scent) sits at the top of this fragrance and is accompanied by vetiver, oakmoss and patchouli. One for lovers of timeless scents. And, with a whopping saving of £35.01, this offer is not to be missed.

Coach for Men Eau de Toilette, 100 ml – Save 33% – was £62, now £41.60 (save £20.40)



The juice from the fashion house packss all the cool-guy-punch you would expect – James Franco was the ambassador after all. Somewhat remeiniscent of Bleu de Chanel, this is a crowd pleaser. Strikes the perfect balanace of soapiness, ctirus and spice.

LACOSTE L.12.12 Blanc Pour Lui Eau de Toilette, 175 ml – Save 12% – was £ 31.95, now £27.99 (save £3.96)

Inspired by the classic pocket on the Lacoste polo T-shirt – now you see it right – if the striking bottle wasnt enough to tempt you, then what is housed inside surely will. Zingy, fresh and clean are words that come to mind when you first smell this. With notes of grapefruit, rosemary and heady tuberose, this smart scent is seriously addictive.