These affordable perfumes fly under the radar—after testing, I can confirm they smell next-level expensive

I'm a Beauty Pie stan, which is no secret. I've reviewed pretty much every single one of the best Beauty Pie products—and I am a huge fan of many of them. The brand works on a subscription basis. You pay a set fee every month and get access to Beauty Pie products for a fraction of their RRP. Seriously, ask any beauty editor and they will all tell you that Beauty Pie is one of the best beauty investments you can make.

One category I hadn't fully explored yet was the brand's perfumes. I have heard whispers that the brand delivers some of the best perfumes around, but I wouldn't say fragrance is what Beauty Pie is particularly known for. I had tried a few of them in years gone by, but not all of the scents. But, as an unofficial spokesperson in my private life for the brand's candles (Clean House specifically), I just knew that the perfumes were bound to be good. So, a few weeks ago, I dove head first into road testing each of the perfumes—and I was so impressed.

(Image credit: Tori Crowther)

After putting them all to the test, here's the lowdown on the best scents from Beauty Pie and the ones I think are worth spending on.

How does Beauty Pie work?

If you're unfamiliar with Beauty Pie, it works on a subscription model, selling beauty products without the markup. Essentially, you're getting luxury products without the fancy packaging (though the Beauty Pie packaging is really great, so you're not compromising here) and marketing, meaning they come in at just a fraction of the cost.

You pay a subscription fee every month and that gives you access to purchase the Beauty Pie products at its discounted price.

Best Beauty Pie perfumes, according to a beauty editor

1. Beauty Pie She Bought Peonies

(Image credit: Beauty Pie)

Beauty Pie She Bought Peonies Eau De Parfum Specifications Key notes: Plum, red apple, rose absolute, peony petals, jasmine, musk, patchouli oil Today's Best Deals £28 at Beauty Pie (Members' price)

This is such a lovely, fresh and joyful perfume. It's a delicate floral that, true to Beauty Pie's model, feels far more luxe than its cost. It opens with a juicy burst from the red apples but dries down to let the peony and patchouli shine. It's heavy on the florals without being overpowering or cheap-smelling—no easy feat.

Even though it's definitely on the springy side, I could definitely see myself wearing this throughout the winter on a sunny day when I want something a little lighter than a traditional autumn perfume.

2. Beauty Pie Vanille Nue

(Image credit: Beauty Pie)

Beauty Pie Vanille Nue Eau De Parfum Specifications Key notes: Vanilla bean, bergamot, rum, almond, heliotrope, jasmine, musk Today's Best Deals £28 at Beauty Pie (Members' price)

If vanilla scents are your jam, then you'll love this. It's a super-modern take on vanilla; it's sweet but nothing sickly sweet. It's a really beautiful warming fragrance, which is perfect for the cooler months. It's also one that I find works equally well in the daytime and night, meaning it's a great desk-to-dinner perfume. It's super long-lasting and one that's great spritzed on a scarf in the winter.

3. Beauty Pie Brazilian Lime, Fig Leaves & Tea

(Image credit: Beauty Pie)

Beauty Pie Brazilian Lime, Fig Leaves & Tea Eau De Parfum Specifications Key notes: Lemon, bergamot, lime, orange, fig, black tea, cedarwood, amber, musk Today's Best Deals £28 at Beauty Pie (Members' price)

Beauty Pie states that "you'll wear this one everywhere" and I've got to say, I completely agree. It's a fragrance that is lightweight and fresh. It's really clean and easy to wear, transcending seasons and occasions. The only downside is that it doesn't last as well as some of the other Beauty Pie fragrances do. My trick, if you really love this scent and just want to make it last that bit longer, is to use the body wash and moisturiser in the fragrance.

4. Beauty Pie Une Balade En Forêt

(Image credit: Beauty Pie)

Beauty Pie Une Balade En Forêt Eau De Parfum Specifications Key notes: Bergamot oil, fir, gentian absolute, cedarwood oil, moss, woody amber Today's Best Deals £28 at Beauty Pie (Members' price)

This was a fairly new scent for me, and I'm so glad I tried it—it's such a subtly sexy fragrance. To me the dry down is quite woody, but it's got a softness that I don't feel is typical. It gets the balance between earthy and green spot on, which makes it such a beautiful, luxe perfume.

5. Beauty Pie Le Smash Santal

(Image credit: Beauty Pie)

Beauty Pie Le Smash Santal Eau De Parfum Specifications Key notes: Almond, cardamon, tonka bean, vanilla, lavender, sandalwood, musk Today's Best Deals £33 at Beauty Pie (Members' price)

Now, I'm not a huge sandalwood perfume lover, so this isn't my first pick out of the list, but I know many people who will adore this, so it's worthy of being here. It's also a bestseller for the brand, so its popularity is no secret. It wears very close to the skin, which is ideal if you like to be able to smell perfume on yourself all day. Despite this not being my favourite, it was the perfume that got me the most compliments when I was testing it, so use that information as you will.

6. Beauty Pie La Botanista 001

(Image credit: Beauty Pie)

Beauty Pie La Botanista 001 Eau De Parfum Specifications Key notes: Tomato leaf, essential oils of shiso, hops and buchu leaves, oakwood, rosemary, geranium, ‎papyrus, patchouli, moss Today's Best Deals £33 at Beauty Pie (Members' price)

Green, herby scent lovers get a whiff of this. It's such a beautiful wearable green perfume that it deserves a space in your fragrance rotation. I often find these types of fragrances to be a little too herbaceous with a dry down feels just a little too unique to enjoy wearing them. This is not like that at all. It opens with tomato leaf (I love tomato notes in fragrances) with all of its beautiful essential oils dazzling in the middle, and moss just softly laying in its base. It's slightly clean in its dry down too, which contributes to feeling so 'wearable'. It's a quiet (and to be clear, this isn't a bad thing, not every scent needs to be loud), happy and easy fragrance that feels like fresh air on a crisp day.