I use it every single day
As a beauty editor I get to try out thousands of products each year and I regularly fall in love. However, it takes a very special product to keep me loyal.
As soon as I tried CeraVe Hydrating Cleanser I was hooked. I have dry and dehydrated skin, which means that my skin lacks both water and oil. I use a whole host of serums and creams in my skincare routine to tackle my concerns, but it’s this cleanser that really changed the way that my skin looks and feels.
CeraVe Hydrating Cleanser –
was £9.50, now £6.65 | Lookfantastic
£6.65 is an absolute bargain for this incredible cleanser. It’s original price isn’t bad either, but I plan to stock up as I use this every single day.
Why do I love it so much? Well it has a silky texture to it, which my skin loves. It removes make-up, as well as cleaning the skin thoroughly. It’s super gentle – it doesn’t leave my skin feeling stripped at all and contains three essential ceramides, which help to reinforce the skin barrier making it work better. As a result my skin looks perkier – dry, flaky patches disappear and glow is restored – and feels much better too. It’s less tight and itchy and is velvety soft to the touch.
Imagine all of that for only £6.65. You can’t really go wrong with this cleanser. I now recommend it to everyone I speak to. And I am now recommending it to you.
Other CeraVe products on sale at the moment…
CeraVe Moisturising Cream –
was £16, now £12 | Boots
This is perfect for this time of year. Combat the effects of heating and cold weather on the skin with this super nourishing body cream. Incidentally, it’s so gentle that it works beautifully on babies and children. This picture doesn’t do it justice – the tub is HUGE.
CeraVe AM Facial Moisturising Lotion SPF 25 –
was £13, now £9.75 | Boots
We always say that the best SPF moisturiser is the one that you want to use. This is exactly that. It’s sinks into the skin quickly and doesn’t leave behind a white film. Ideal for Autumn/Winter when the sun isn’t at its strongest. We recommend SPF30 and above for the warmer months.
Cerave SA Skin Smoothing Cleanser –
was £11.99, now £8.99 | Superdrug
This cleanser was created to help those with oilier complexions who suffer from blemishes. It uses salicylic acid to gently exfoliates and clear out blocked pores. The best thing is that it can be used in the shower on the body, to help with things like bacne (back acne).
Be right back, just off to restock my beauty cupboard.