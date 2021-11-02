Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

I use it every single day

As a beauty editor I get to try out thousands of products each year and I regularly fall in love. However, it takes a very special product to keep me loyal.

As soon as I tried CeraVe Hydrating Cleanser I was hooked. I have dry and dehydrated skin, which means that my skin lacks both water and oil. I use a whole host of serums and creams in my skincare routine to tackle my concerns, but it’s this cleanser that really changed the way that my skin looks and feels.