Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

When in search of a new beauty product there is only one place to look – Cult Beauty.

The online retailer stocks hundreds of brands from across the globe. Everything from independent companies that you need to have on your radar, to well-loved favourites and their latest launches. There are very few products that you won’t find on the site – if it’s having a moment in the industry, you can count on the Cult Beauty buyers to make sure its customers have access to it.

So when we asked Cult Beauty to tell us what its bestselling products from last year were, we knew that they were guaranteed to be some of the industry’s best beauty products of 2021. What we were not expecting was for one brand to dominate the list quite so much. The Olaplex treatment products feature six times on the list. We knew that it was popular, but we had no idea just how popular.

So without further ado, keep reading for the top 10 bestselling beauty products on Cult Beauty from 2021.