When in search of a new beauty product there is only one place to look – Cult Beauty.
The online retailer stocks hundreds of brands from across the globe. Everything from independent companies that you need to have on your radar, to well-loved favourites and their latest launches. There are very few products that you won’t find on the site – if it’s having a moment in the industry, you can count on the Cult Beauty buyers to make sure its customers have access to it.
So when we asked Cult Beauty to tell us what its bestselling products from last year were, we knew that they were guaranteed to be some of the industry’s best beauty products of 2021. What we were not expecting was for one brand to dominate the list quite so much. The Olaplex treatment products feature six times on the list. We knew that it was popular, but we had no idea just how popular.
So without further ado, keep reading for the top 10 bestselling beauty products on Cult Beauty from 2021.
Paula’s Choice Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant, £31
A product so popular and in demand, that it also features on the Net-A-Porter bestsellers list. If you have blemishes that won’t quit and dead skin cells that are dulling your glow, then you need this exfoliator.
Revitalash Advanced Eyelash Conditioner, £97
The product that Meghan Markle relies on for the flutteriest of lashes. The mother of all eyelash growth serums. This little beauty nourishes and strengthens your lashes to boost the overall look and prevent fall out.
Olaplex No.3 Hair Perfector, £26
Here we go, the first appearance from Olaplex. The original at-home product that took the hair industry by storm. You use this one after your in-salon Olaplex treatment to further make hair softer, stronger and healthier.
Cult Beauty Wellbeing Edit
Cult Beauty regularly curates a selection of beauty products designed to ‘delight and thrill’. Last year, its Wellbeing Edit was a huge seller. This particular edit is no longer available, however there’s a rather fab Female Founders Edit: USA Edition out now. It’s £75, but it’s worth £190.
Olaplex Shampoo and Conditioner Bundle, £52
Lots of people bought the shampoo and conditioner bundle.
Drunk Elephant Protini Polypeptide Cream, £57
One of Drunk Elephant’s most iconic products, this peptide and fatty acid-rich moisturiser encourages collagen production and prevents it breaking down. Skin is bouncier and happier.