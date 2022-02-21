Meghan Markle swears by this eyelash serum for long, fluttery lashes

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

If it's good enough for a Duchess, it's good enough for us

It’s no secret that the Duchess of Sussex is an expert when it comes to natural beauty looks. The royal is often spotted sporting a radiant base with a hint of rosy blusher and a glossy pink lip. But one thing that always catches our attention when it comes to Meghan Markle’s makeup is her lashes.

We don’t know about you, but we constantly ask ourselves how the Duchess manages to get such long, fluttery eyelashes. Well, thanks to an interview with Allure, the royal’s secret has been revealed, and it’s all down to the RevitaLash Advanced Eyelash Conditioner.