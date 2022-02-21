Meghan Markle swears by this eyelash serum for long, fluttery lashes

If it's good enough for a Duchess, it's good enough for us
It’s no secret that the Duchess of Sussex is an expert when it comes to natural beauty looks. The royal is often spotted sporting a radiant base with a hint of rosy blusher and a glossy pink lip. But one thing that always catches our attention when it comes to Meghan Markle’s makeup is her lashes.
We don’t know about you, but we constantly ask ourselves how the Duchess manages to get such long, fluttery eyelashes. Well, thanks to an interview with Allure, the royal’s secret has been revealed, and it’s all down to the RevitaLash Advanced Eyelash Conditioner.
RevitaLash Advanced Eyelash Conditioner, £110 | RevitaLash Cosmetics
This eyelash conditioner enhances the look of lashes and protects against breakage, while improving health, flexibility and strength, for lashes that thrive, naturally.
The award-winning eyelash serum features scientifically advanced technology. It contains a blend of peptides, lipids, biotin and green tea extract to condition and strengthen lashes while defending from damage.
How to use Meghan Markle’s eyelash serum
To apply the product, you will firstly need to remove any makeup from the eye area. If you tend to use an oil-based cleanser, make sure to remove any residue. This is because the oil can create a barrier between your lashes and the serum.
Next, apply a thin line of the RevitaLash Advanced Eyelash Conditioner directly to your eyelashes, just above the lash line. Let the conditioner dry completely before applying any other products. The brand recommends using the serum daily in order to see the best results.
