Lancôme Teint Idole Ultra Wear All Over Concealer – £25 | Lookfantastic I am particularly fussy about my concealers – my dark circles are tenacious and it takes a really good one to make it into my kit. This is one of those. I love it so much that after leaving behind in the loos of a wedding, I was on the phone to the venue the very next day trying to get it back. It’s had just the right amount of coverage to mask all manner of blemishes, but light enough that you can’t feel it on the skin. It’s called an ‘All Over Concealer’ and I understand why, I use to touch up my entire face when I don’t want to use a heavier base.

OLAPLEX No. 8 Bond Intense Moisture Mask – £24.87 | Amazon I hope I don’t need to convince you of the wonder that is the Olaplex treatment regime? I do hope that you are already familiar with its hair repairing and colour-protecting powers. This year saw the launch of the Treatment Mask – how there wasn’t one already is beyond me. The beauty of this product is that when you can’t be bothered to do all the other steps, you can pop this on your lengths and hair is softer, shinier, and more manageable in just 10 minutes.

Shane Cooper Oxygenation Mask – £90

This is one of my most exciting discoveries of the year. Shane has been giving some of the UK's biggest celebrities facials for years and he recently announced his residency at The London Edition hotel. I cannot wait to book in, because this Oxgentation Mask has turned me into a total convert to Shane's methods. I am plagued by dry skin and like to do regular face masks to keep on top of things. This Oxygenation Mask boosts hydration levels and leaves me with a beautiful glow straight away.

5. Sarah Chapman Skinesis Overnight Body Treatment

Sarah Chapman Skinesis Overnight Body Treatment – £58 | Lookfantastic

I have been known to use my Overnight Facial on my hands, arms and décolletage. Now, I won't have to do that anymore, because the brand have rereleased the body version due to popular demand. For some reason, it is a limited edition again, so I plan to stock up. It does pretty much the same as the original face oil – it brightens, firms, moisturises and strengthens. I use it every night and the skin on my body is very thankful.

6. CeraVe Hydrating Hyaluronic Acid Serum