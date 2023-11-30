To officially kick off the festive season, our two expert editors name these 7 beauty gifts the best of the best

Mariah has defrosted, the Coca-Cola advert is back on TV and our houses smell like fresh fir and pine thanks to the best winter candles—yep, the festive season is officially here. So, given that we're leaning into yuletide joy right now, we figured it's only right that that we make November's Beauty Desk Drop, featuring this month's best new beauty products, a special Christmas edition.

Right now, the Marie Claire UK beauty desk is piled high with all of the best Christmas beauty gifts around, and our editors, Senior Beauty Editor Katie Thomas and Executive Beauty Editor Shannon Lawlor, have spent most of November putting them to the test. From the best face serums to the best luxury gift sets, trust us when we say these are the 7 beauty gifts to add to your list this year.

1. Dior Make-up Clutch with Chain

(Image credit: Dior)

Dior Make-up Clutch with Chain Best new make-up gift set Today's Best Deals £270 at Dior

“Reader, please note that this is oh so much more than your typical gift set. First of all the lipsticks are, as you would expect from Dior, divine. There’s the brand’s iconic 999 velvet red, which suits everyone, then three refills, two pinks (one bold, one more muted) and an everyday nude. But the most exciting thing about this set is that once the lipsticks have been removed you’re left with a chic Dior crossbody bag or clutch. I don’t know about you, but I don’t own too many (read: any) Dior bags and can’t think of a smarter clutch to take to parties with me.” — Katie Thomas, Senior Beauty Editor

2. Chanel No5 Body Oil

(Image credit: Chanel)

Chanel No5 The Body Oil Best new body product Today's Best Deals £102 at Fenwick

"Even if you're not a huge fan of Chanel's cult No5, I still think you'll love this. It has the same, expensive-smelling fragrance but without any of the headiness that risks it feeling overpowering. Instead, the silky oil nourishes wintery limbs (making them feel unbelievably soft) while melting into the skin to create an absolutely delicious skin-like scent that lasts for hours." — Shannon Lawlor, Executive Beauty Editor

3. Davines Dry Wax Finishing Spray

(Image credit: Davines)

Davines Dry Wax Finishing Spray Best new hair product Today's Best Deals £21 at Beauty Bay

“This is a waxy hair product, but not as you know it. This incredible hair spray adds texture where there once was none. It feels weightless, not oily at all despite the name, and works best when used with your own hands to style. I like to think of it as the modern day sea salt spray—it gives long hair that beachy tousled look and shorter hair an injection of Parisian undone texture. I’m obsessed with this. It’s one of those products that I can just tell I’m going to recommend to everyone.” — Katie Thomas, Senior Beauty Editor

4. Chloé Atelier des Fleurs Hysope

(Image credit: Chloé)

Chloé Atelier des Fleurs Hysope Eau de Parfum Best new perfume Specifications Key notes: Vert de bergamot, petit grain citronnier, neroli, rosewater, hyssop, violet accord, raspberry accord, tonka Venezuela absolut Today's Best Deals £125 at Selfridges

"If you're buying for a floral-perfume lover, like myself, this is definitely the best new perfume I have come across all month. It's light, airy and delicate while maintaining decent longevity. In my opinion, it's not really a perfume that's possible to dislike—it's totally inoffensive in the most beautiful of ways. In fact, it's safe to say it will probably be my most worn perfume over the first few months of 2024." — Shannon Lawlor, Executive Beauty Editor

5. By Terry V.I.P. Expert Palette N°6 Opulent Star

(Image credit: By Terry)

By Terry V.I.P. Expert Palette N°6 Opulent Star Best new eyeshadow palette Today's Best Deals £40 at Lookfantastic

“Day to day, my make-up look could easily be described as ‘pared-back’. I like to keep things minimal both for time management and laziness reasons. But come December 1st I suddenly get experimental, and like to take things to a whole new level with an eyeshadow palette just like this one from By Terry. The mixture of matte and shimmery finishes allows for a whole host of party looks. The warm shades of violet, chocolate brown and deep navy are the perfect accompaniment to the sequins, tartan and black satin that I plan on sporting this season.” — Katie Thomas, Senior Beauty Editor

6. Susanne Kaufmann Signature Serums Gift Set

(Image credit: Susanne Kaufmann)

Susanne Kaufmann Signature Serums Gift Set Best new skincare set Today's Best Deals £170 at Net-a-Porter

"It's no secret that I live and breathe Susanne Kaufmann products. They're luxe, they're efficacious, they're extremely well formulated and they're also made with sustainability in mind—the perfect recipe for great skincare. This gift set contains two of my most beloved serums: a beautifully plumping hyaluronic acid which makes skin look dolphin-esque and an excellent vitamin C which helps to fend off antioxidant damage as well as boost glow. It's definitely an investment, but I never have been one to scrimp on skincare." — Shannon Lawlor, Executive Beauty Editor

7. Jo Malone London Ginger Biscuit Scented Candle

(Image credit: Jo Malone London)

Jo Malone Ginger Biscuit Scented Candle Best new candle Specifications Key notes: Ginger, cinnamon, caramel, hazelnut Burn time: 45 hours Today's Best Deals £59 at Jo Malone London

"My heart has broken in two. As I write this, I notice that this candle, which is definitely in my top three Christmas candles for 2023, has sold out online. However, if you happen to be passing a Jo Malone London store, I highly recommend stopping by and giving this a sniff. It's like freshly baked gingerbread and warming spices all rolled up into one very luxurious-smelling candle." — Shannon Lawlor, Executive Beauty Editor