Trending:

Hand sanitisers: where to shop the best antibacterial hand gels and sprays now

Fiona Embleton Fiona Embleton
  • Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

    • This time last year you were probably Googling ‘last minute holidays’ rather than ‘best hand sanitisers’. But now, faced with a second wave of Coronavirus, this germ-nuking gel has never been more essential.

    Do hand sanitisers really disinfect your hands?

    While washing your hands with soap and water remains your best line of defence, anti-bacterial gels come to the rescue between washes or when you don’t have access to a sink.

    Still, to effectively disinfect your hands you need to make sure it contains the right ingredients, at the correct value.

    When you’re buying a hand sanitiser, scan the label for one of these three ingredients: ethyl alcohol, isopropyl alcohol, or benzalkonium chloride.

    All indicate that the formula contains alcohol, which should be at a threshold of 60 per cent or higher, say Public Health England guidelines. If your bottle contains any less alcohol than that, it may reduce the growth of germs but not actually kill them.

    There’s one more thing to bear in mind if you’re digging out your bottle from the back of your bathroom cabinet. ‘The active ingredients are only guaranteed effective until the expiration date,’ says Dr. Andrew Alexis, MD, chair of Mount Sinai’s department of dermatology.

    The new wave of skin-friendly hand sanitisers

    There’s no doubt that hand sanitiser is another weapon in our arsenal against Coronavirus.

    But some facts apply across the board. With such a high alcohol content, most reek of chemicals and can be exceptionally drying to hands. Hence, sales of hand creams have sky rocketed in recent months. What’s more, despite slipping effortlessly into your routine, hand sanitisers feel more practical than luxe.

    But that’s all set to change now that more beauty brands have pivoted their business to produce anti-bac gels, spritzes and lotions. All meet safety criteria but temper gnarlier ingredients with gentle humectants and essential oils for a sensory treat.

    Take This Works, for example. It has dropped a hand sanitiser with its signature Stress Check scent to relieve feelings of tension and anxiety.

    Best Hand Sanitiser Gel: This Works Stress Check Clean Hands Gel, £15, Lookfantastic

    hand sanitisers

    70 per cent alcohol kills germs, while dry patches will eat up the hyaluronic acid. The addition of lavender, neroli and camomile essential oils help you take deep, relaxing breaths.

    Buy it now

    Latest Stories

    And if you’re worried about how much single-use plastic you’re ploughing through (we all should be – this year one billion single use hand sanitisers are expected to be bought in the UK alone), consider the sustainable option. Beauty Kitchen’s refillable hand sanitiser saves 11 single-use plastic bottles.

    Best Sustainable Hand Sanitiser: Beauty Kitchen Hand Sanitiser Spray, £7.50

    hand sanitisers

    Protect hands with this refillable organic formula and simultaneously reduce your single-use plastic consumption.

    Buy it now

    With that in mind, scroll down for our pick of hand sanitisers that are pure upside to use…

    The 16 best hand sanitisers for your handbag and home

    hand sanitisers
    This is an image 1 of 16

    Aesop Resurrection Rinse-Free Hand Wash, £7, Cult Beauty

    Unsurprising for this hard-working apothecary brand, its anti-bacterial gel kills approx 99.9% of bacteria and is scented with an energising blend of mandarin rind, rosemary leaf and cedar wood. Another bonus: the brown glass bottle protects against UV rays so fewer preservatives are needed in the heavenly-scented formula.

    Buy it now!
    hand sanitisers
    This is an image 2 of 16

    Tony Moly Aloe Chok Chok Hand Sanitiser Bundle, £22.50, Lookfantastic

    Keep hands germ-free with this three-piece bundle from cult K-Beauty brand Tonymoly. Hydrating aloe vera water offsets the alcohol in the formula so you get a powerful barrier against both germs and irritated skin.

    Buy it now!
    hand sanitisers
    This is an image 3 of 16

    Cowshed Refresh Alcohol Hand Spray, £18, Lookfantastic

    Cowshed's luxury hand sanitiser comes in two sizes - one for your handbag and this one for your bathroom. As well as cleansing hands after they come into contact with surfaces, a spa-like blend of grapefruit and lavender soothes the senses.

    Buy it now!
    hand sanitisers
    This is an image 4 of 16

    Vichy Hand Sanitiser Gel, £2.50, Lookfantastic

    A purse-friendly option if you get through a lot of hand sanitiser. It's anything but basic, though, as the glycerin helps to keep your skin's protective barrier in tact and lock in moisture.

    Buy it now!
    hand sanitisers
    This is an image 5 of 16

    La Roche Posay Hydroalcoholic Purifying Hand Gel, £3.50, Feelunique

    If traditional hand sanitisers are too drying for your hands, look no further than La Roche-Posay. As with its skincare, the brand has formulated its anti-bac gel with gentle humectants and anti-inflammatory mineral water so it won't rile even the most sensitive skin.

    Buy it now!
    hand sanitisers
    This is an image 6 of 16

    The Body Shop Mango Hand Cleanse Gel, £2.50, thebodyshop.com

    Available in various fruity scents – we love the mango – this won't strip the skin of moisture and is a surefire way to get your teenager to regularly apply hand sanitiser.

    Buy it now!
    hand sanitisers
    This is an image 7 of 16

    Oskia Safe Hands Hand Sanitiser, £8, Cult Beauty

    Old-school aromatherapy meets modern tech in this formula as the 63% alcohol content is bolstered by anti-viral rosemary and lavender essential oils.

    Buy it now!
    hand sanitisers
    This is an image 8 of 16

    Dr Pawpaw Multipurpose Antibacterial Sanitiser Spray, £4.95, Lookfantastic

    The impressive 80% concentration of alcohol will put your mind at rest and can be used on hands as well as surfaces.

    Buy it now!
    hand sanitisers
    This is an image 9 of 16

    Neal’s Yard Natural Defence Hand Rub, £5.75, Lookfantastic

    This all-natural hand sanitising spray uses alcohol, alongside purifying witch hazel and essential oils (think lemongrass, lavender and thyme) to leave skin squeaky clean and smelling fresh.

    Buy it now!
    hand sanitisers
    This is an image 10 of 16

    Davisage Handie Bottle, £18, Cult Beauty

    There's not much this dual-action hand sanitiser and hand cream doesn't do. Skin is kept free of bacteria and blanketed by the brand's Luxury Black Orchid Hand Cream. Oh, and the tube features a compact mirror and a handy compartment to hold your rings in while you use it. One word: genius.

    Buy it now!
    hand sanitisers
    This is an image 11 of 16

    Aromatherapy Associates Tea Tree & Eucalyptus No Rinse Hand Gel, £12, Lookfantastic

    Despite the significant 70 per cent alcohol this no-rinse hand soap doesn't compromise on caring for skin and lifting the senses with cooling essential oils like peppermint and pine.

    Buy it now!
    hand sanitisers
    This is an image 12 of 16

    Mama Mio Hand Sanitiser Bundle, £10, Lookfantastic

    If it's value you're after, this bundle of five should top your shopping list. It works out at £2 per bottle, and the formula is not only effective but smells amazing thanks to orange and bergamot.

    Buy it now!
    hand sanitisers
    This is an image 13 of 16

    Margaret Dabbs London The Hand Sanitiser, £12, Cult Beauty

    Of course this protects, but it's also one of the most pleasurable anti-bac sprays to use courtesy of skin-strengthening emu oil (a rich source of essential fatty acids) so hands never feel tight or uncomfortable.

    Buy it now!
    hand sanitisers
    This is an image 14 of 16

    Neom Clean & Happy Hand Sanitiser Gel, £15, neomorganices.com

    Obviously a hand sanitiser created by a candle company is going to smell divine. But this still manages to be as luxurious as it is practical with 70% alcohol.

    Buy it now!
    hand sanitiser
    This is an image 15 of 16

    Sanctuary Spa Antibacterial Hand Gel Spray, £5, Lookfantastic

    This combines the best of both worlds: a spray-on sanitiser for keeping hands clean on the go and floral and musky notes that wouldn't look out of place in a luxury hand cream.

    Buy it now!
    hand sanitisers
    This is an image 16 of 16

    Susanne Kaufmann Purif-I Soothing and Sanitising Hand Spray, £16, Liberty London

    Staying true to its organic roots, Susanne Kaufmann uses 62 per cent alcohol derived from vegetables to produce this sanitising spray. More like a tonic she'd serve up in her spa in the Bregenzer Forest, it also contains arnica and silk proteins to keep skin happy and healthy.

    Buy it now!

    Reading now

    Popular