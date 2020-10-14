Prime Day Beauty Deals: The biggest savings still available

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Need new make-up brushes or want to invest in an IPL device? These are the best Prime Day beauty deals that are still in stock as Amazon Prime Day comes to an end

Amazon Prime Day 2020 is in its final hours, and naturally the beauty team’s go-to is all of the amazing Prime Day beauty deals on offer right now.

With sales ending at 11:59pm tonight, you’ve still got time to snap yourself up a discounted hair dryer or straighteners – like this Remington Hydraluxe Pro Hair Dryer that’s currently £50 off. Not a bad bargain, we think you’ll agree!

Keep reading for the best individual deals across skincare, make-up, haircare and electricals on Amazon Prime Day now. If you’re not already a Prime member, don’t forget you need to sign up for your free trial to shop these sweet deals.

What are the best Amazon Prime Day beauty deals available now?

Brands like ghd, FOREO, Elemis, Elizabeth Arden and BaByliss are just a few examples of some of the great brands with deals on Prime Day. You can save tens, or even hundreds of pounds on a new gadget, hot tool or skincare set by shopping the best Amazon Prime Day beauty deals below.

It’s the internet-breaking hot brush that ghd couldn’t keep in stock, the Glide Brush is currently available with a massive £45 off its usual price. As with all of ghds brilliant hot tools, it heats to the optimum styling temperature 185°C – simply brush slowly through hair for easy smooth, sleek styles. Truly one of the best Amazon Prime Day beauty deals. View deal

Braun IPL Silk Expert Pro 5 PL5124 – was £599.99, now £274.99 (save 54%)



The biggest saving on one of Braun’s IPL hair removal devices this Prime Day, the Pro 5 PL5124 comes with an extra attachment for more precise hair removal. This device is £325 off until the 28th October, which is better than half price. Always read the safety advice, and use the skin tone and body hair type chart on the deal page to find out if IPL is right for you. View deal

Elizabeth Arden Advanced Ceramide Capsules Daily Youth Restoring Serum – was £66, now £31 (save 53%)

These single-dose capsules are a fan-favourite of beauty obsessives with good reason, and they’re currently a cheeky £35 off. This serum is a triple threat that helps to reduce the signs of ageing, delivers a hit of moiture and supports the skin’s all-important barrier function. And thanks to the indidivual dose, you don’t need to worry about over or under-using product. Hurry, as they won’t be 53% off for long! View deal

Elemis Pro Collagen Cleansing Balm – was £43 now £30.10 (save 30%)

The best-selling Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm deeply cleanses to remove dirt, make-up, pollution and all-round grime for nourished, clean skin. Apply as a nourishing balm, transform into an oil with your fingers and rinse off with warm water as a milk. It’s really no surprise it’s won so many awards and is such a fan-favourite in the beauty world! View deal

Real Techniques Everyday Essentials Make-up Brush Set – was £19.99, now £10.99 (save 45%)

Founded by the Pixiwoo sisters Sam and Nic Chapman, these affordable, expert-quality make-up brushes have built up a loyal fan base over the years. The perfect starter set, this kit contains all of the essentials: Blush, Expert Face, Crease and Setting brushes plus a Miracle Complexion Sponge. Bargain! View deal

FOREO UFO Smart Mask Treatment Device – was £169, now £118.30 (save 30%)



FOREO is offering 30% off most of its gadgets until the 18th October, with this being their biggest Prime Day saving. The UFO Smart Mask device combines LED light therapy with ‘infusion technology’ – using their treatment masks, you’re able to give yourself a super fast spa treatment with a 90-second facial. Save just over £50 while you can! View deal

Some products come with no frills – they’re just beauty essentials that you need for every day use. Stock up on brands like Bio Oil, Aussie, L’Oreal and Garnier with these brilliant Amazon Prime Day beauty discounts.

The UK’s No.1 selling scar and stretch mark treatment is now 41% off. Its blend of vitamins A and E, plus plant extracts help to improve the appearance of scars (new and old) and stretchmarks from pregnancy or teenage growth spurts. Simply massage the oil in a circular motion on the face or body twice daily for a minimum of three months to reap the benefits. View deal

It’s easy to go through a bottle of micellar cleansing water at lightning speed. This one by Garner is 50% off so it makes sense to stockpile a few for the next few months. The formula is hypoallergenic and fragrance free – so perfect for removing all traces of pollution, make-up and dirt from sensitive skin. View deal

It’s a beauty myth that only expensive anti-ageing creams work. Nip + Fab is proof that you can get effective ingredients for under £50. This night cream contains retinol, which is proven to soften the look of fine lines and improve age spots. View deal

Never underestimate the power of a good hair brush. This one has longer teeth than your average brush to gently detangles hair – whether it’s your own or extensions. The soft tips also ramp up shine. View deal

This mask combines charcoal with three pure clays to act like a magnet for drawing out impurities. It’s ideal for detoxifying skin and deep cleansing pores if your skin is prone to oiliness and blemishes. At 36% off, this is a great SOS product for your bathroom shelf. View deal

Aussie Blonde Hydration Purple shampoo, Hair Conditioner and 3 Minute Miracle Hair Mask Set – was £18.97 , now £10 (save 47%)



Calling all blondes. This bundle complete with purple shampoo, toning conditioner and nourishing mask, neutralises any brassy tones. The star ingredient is hemp seed oil, which is known to leave strands silky smooth – an added bonus if you’ve hit the bleach recently. View deal

