Hair dryers have come along way since those old-school ‘hair fryers’ that left strands more damaged than glossy. Today’s iterations are as high-tech as they are practical, and all deliver a salon-worthy blow-dry in minutes. There are some things to look out for when scouring the best Prime Day hair dryer deals, though.

Firstly, ionic and ceramic technology. This is less damaging to your hair than metal-based heaters and it also locks in moisture, so even frizzy strands look sleek. And it sounds simple but a cool setting is what every hairdresser recommends for setting your style so it stays put for longer.

Aside from that? All you need is to snap up one of these best Prime Day hair dryer deals. With savings of up to £70, they’re perfect for Christmas or just treating yourself.

At 62% off, this is a brilliant upgrade to your at-home blowout. With 40% higher air pressure than your average hairdryer, the power motor speeds up drying time. And yet it’s surprisingly lightweight and quiet. The ultra-slim nozzle makes a sleek style feel like a breeze while the three heat and two speed settings offer total control. View deal

Nothing makes us happier than 50% off a good hairdryer. And that’s precisely what this hairdryer is if you’re not looking for anything fancy. There are three heat settings, two different speeds plus ionic technology for mirror-smooth strands. There’s also the all-important cool shot, a concentrator and diffuser attachment. View deal

This hairdryer comes complete with Nanoe technology, which is proven to smooth the cuticle and make hair look shinier. There are three speed and four temperature settings to match your styling needs. Bonus: the quick dry nozzle and diffuser make drying long or curly hair a doddle. Best of all, it’s £65 off right now. View deal

Its extremely powerful motor means stronger airflow and faster dryer time, even on thicker hair. Ionic technology ramps up gloss and smoothes unruly frizz. Three temperature and two speed settings plus a cool shot complete the line-up. There’s even a ‘heat protection mode’ to spare your scalp and hair from damage. It’s a steal at 65% off. View deal

Remington Advanced Coconut Therapy Hair Dryer – 2300 W Hairdryer – was £119.99, now £49.99

Save a whopping £70 on this hairdryer complete with an advanced conditioning ring infused with coconut and UV filters. So you can blow dry your hair while making it feel stronger and protected to boot. View deal

