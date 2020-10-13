The Biggest Prime Day Savings on Men’s Grooming and Electric Shavers

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Philips is a by-word for quality when it comes to electricals. Whether you’re looking to upgrade to a new electric shaver to smooth out your stubble, or you want to perfect your at-home grooming.

So make the most of these Amazon Prime Day deals – whether it’s for your yourself or your other half…

Deal In Full:

Philips New Series 3000 Wet or Dry Men’s Electric Shaver with a 5D Pivot & Flex Heads, Noir Gold – S3333/54 – was £140, now £59.99



Not just a good shaver for the money. But, as you’d expect from Philips, a good shaver all round. You’ll never have to worry about it giving your neck a nip as its 5D pivot and flex heads adjust to the curves of your face and neck, creating smooth contact with your skin. PowerCut Blades mean they self-sharpen for the ultimate clean shave every time. Plus you can dry shave or wet shave with a gel or foam in the shower. It’s 57% off right now! View deal here

Philips Do-It-Yourself Hair Clipper with 180 Degree Rotating Head for Easy Reach – QC5570/13 – was £70, now £29.99

Hair clippers remain the easiest way for you to tame your head of hair at home. The 180 degrees rotating head gives you total control of the angle. So you can turn the head to reach even the most difficult spots like the back of your head or behind your ears. There are 13 difference settings for whatever hair length or style you desire. And with 60 minutes of use from just an hour’s charge you can take your time over your cut. View deal here

Philips Series 7000 Showerproof Body Groomer and Trimmer – BG7025/13 – was £91.50, now £45

One of the best body-hair trimmers on the market. This two-headed device trims and shaves, so you can decide how smooth you want to go and where. The rubber handle also ensures that it doesn’t slide out of your hand mid trim. View deal here

Philips OneBlade Hybrid Body and Face Stubble Trimmer with 4 x Lengths, One Extra Blade and Travel Pouch (UK 2-Pin Bathroom Plug) – QP2630/30 – was £59.99, now £33.99



Small and portable, this one-blade tool quickly gets rid of a five o’clock shadow. It also comes with combs for different lengths of stubble. Ideal for travelling with and can be used for both face and body grooming. View deal here

Philips Series 7000 12-in-1 Ultimate Multi Grooming Kit for Beard, Hair and Body with Nose Trimmer Attachment, Premium Metal Handle – MG7735/33 – was £90, now £45



This all-in-one tool trims and styles your beard, grooms your body and clips your hair. It comes complete with self-sharpening blades, eight different combs and up to 120 minutes of run time. And it’s now half price! View deal here

What are you waiting for? Go, go, go!