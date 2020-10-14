£45 off Philips Wet and Dry Shaver Today Only on Amazon Prime Day

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

It’s time to clear your bathroom cabinet of the different razors, blades, creams and foams. Electric shavers make light work of a close, clean trim. Plus you don’t need to worry about nicks and cuts.

None more so than the Philips Series 9000 Wet and Dry Men’s Electric Shaver with SmartClean Plus System and Beard Trimmer – S9711/31, which has been reduced from £199.99 to £155 for Amazon Prime Day.

Sign up now: Amazon Prime 30 day free trial

Deal In Full:

Philips Series 9000 Wet and Dry Men’s Electric Shaver with SmartClean Plus System and Beard Trimmer – S9711/31 – was £199.99, now £155

This wet-dry electric shaver can be used on the face as well as shoulders and upper back. It promises to cut hairs up to 30% closer than the competition with its three rotary heads. Plus, this cordless shaver lasts three hours with each charge, and a digital display tells you how much charge remains. Better still it can be used dry or wet with a shaving gel.

With such a saving, snap this deal up fast.