Adele says we've been pronouncing her name wrong this whole time

It has been fifteen years since Adele burst onto the music scene with Hometown Glory (yes, it really was that long ago) and it seems that we're all guilty of saying her name wrong this entire time.

Whoops.

Following the release of her I Drink Wine music video, she appeared on the Happy Hour with Adele special with host and comedian Benito Skinner where she answered fan questions.

In a video, one listener asked about how she felt when she wrote her latest album 30, and her own self love journey.

While the question was about her music, Adele was quick to notice that she had pronounced her name correctly, saying: "I love that. She pronounced my name perfectly. Where’s she from, Enfield or something?"

The singer, originally from Tottenham in London, added that she prefers the pronunciation 'Uh-dell' over 'Ah-dell' - which has shocked fans who have been saying it wrong for over a decade.

Adele went on to say that her attitude was to 'ride the wave' and that by the time she reached 30 she had 'no idea' what she was doing.

Relatable.

During the interview, she also spoke about how she feels when it comes to singing some of her classics, with her Las Vegas residency fast approaching - but noted confirmed that she'll always sing the fan favourites after she was left 'annoyed' at a Radiohead gig.

Skinner asked: "Are there some [songs] that you’re like, 'I can’t believe I have to sing this still?'"

She admitted: "Do you know what yeah, one time I went to a Radiohead show and they didn’t fucking sing Creep.

"I was so annoyed. And I get it, I get it, but I would never do that, just because of how pissed off I was!"

Could we love her any more?!