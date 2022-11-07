Adele says we've been pronouncing her name wrong this whole time
Whoops.
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign-up to our newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
It has been fifteen years since Adele burst onto the music scene with Hometown Glory (yes, it really was that long ago) and it seems that we're all guilty of saying her name wrong this entire time.
Whoops.
Following the release of her I Drink Wine music video, she appeared on the Happy Hour with Adele special with host and comedian Benito Skinner where she answered fan questions.
In a video, one listener asked about how she felt when she wrote her latest album 30, and her own self love journey.
While the question was about her music, Adele was quick to notice that she had pronounced her name correctly, saying: "I love that. She pronounced my name perfectly. Where’s she from, Enfield or something?"
The singer, originally from Tottenham in London, added that she prefers the pronunciation 'Uh-dell' over 'Ah-dell' - which has shocked fans who have been saying it wrong for over a decade.
Adele went on to say that her attitude was to 'ride the wave' and that by the time she reached 30 she had 'no idea' what she was doing.
Relatable.
During the interview, she also spoke about how she feels when it comes to singing some of her classics, with her Las Vegas residency fast approaching - but noted confirmed that she'll always sing the fan favourites after she was left 'annoyed' at a Radiohead gig.
Skinner asked: "Are there some [songs] that you’re like, 'I can’t believe I have to sing this still?'"
She admitted: "Do you know what yeah, one time I went to a Radiohead show and they didn’t fucking sing Creep.
"I was so annoyed. And I get it, I get it, but I would never do that, just because of how pissed off I was!"
Could we love her any more?!
Jadie Troy-Pryde is News Editor at Marie Claire UK, covering celebrity and entertainment, royals, lifestyle and viral news.
Her role is very varied - you could find her getting involved in a spooning circle, signing up to a gruelling sweaty fitness challenge or attending an orgasm workshop. She also likes to skip town regularly, whether it’s to explore Christmas markets in Europe, eat her way through Brighton or enjoy the luxe life in Beverly Hills.
Jadie’s name first appeared in print aged 10 when her poetry was published and it spurred on her on to write at every opportunity. While studying English Literature and Drama at the University of Sussex, her bylines cropped up in the local newspaper after she blagged her way into a job as a theatre and music reviewer.
Since then she has worked for a range of digital brands including GraziaDaily, Women’s Health, Fabulous, new!, heatworld and CloserOnline. Jadie has interviewed a number of celebs at junkets, on the red carpet and in cramped nightclubs. She once attempted to beatbox in front of a bemused teenage Disney star and unfortunately the whole thing was caught on camera - however, she is hopeful that it will never resurface.
When she’s not using her year 12 touch typing skills to pump out content at an impressive speed, she is spending all of her money on ASOS, watching Les Miserables with a hangover, or travelling. She would be the perfect addition to any pub quiz team thanks to her impressive knowledge of the royal family, celebrity gossip and ability to decipher anagrams.
Follow Jadie on Instagram @jadietp (opens in new tab) and Twitter @jadietp (opens in new tab) or get in touch with any enquiries.
-
Why foodies will love Falmouth
By Ana Ospina
-
Carey Mulligan has addressed the weight of responsibility she felt filming She Said
By Jenny Proudfoot
-
The ultimate edit of tried-and-tested foundations for mature skin
All the ones you need to know about - and tips from make-up artists on how to apply them
By Madeleine Spencer
-
Adele has released a teaser for her new music video - and it looks epic
She’s back!
By Maisie Bovingdon
-
Adele's $60 million Beverly Hills mansion is 'high risk threat from earthquakes'
The singer's home is in a 'potentially hazardous area'
By Maisie Bovingdon