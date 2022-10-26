Adele has released a teaser for her new music video - and it looks epic

Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Adele has finally released the new music video for her latest album 30.

The 34-year-old powerhouse released her hotly anticipated album in November 2021, and almost one year later she has teased the accompanying video for the track I Drink Wine.

The Hello hitmaker teased a first glimpse of the video on her Instagram account.

She captioned the post: “The I Drink Wine video was the first one I shot for this album. And it’s finally coming out tomorrow!! I’m excited for you to see it and I can’t wait to see some of you tonight!”

The brief snippet captures someone playing the piano on top of a bridge, in front of a dramatic pink sunset backdrop.

As the camera zooms in you can catch a closer look of the songstress floating in the river below the bridge.

If you head over to Adele’s official YouTube channel, fans will find a countdown for the official and full music video to drop, which will be at 5pm on October 26.

The frame on the countdown is Adele - who has 10-year-old son Angelo with ex Simon Konecki - laying in what appears to be a red lilo wearing a bedazzling gold sequin gown, as she sips on a glass of vino.

Celebrity friends and music fans are eager to watch the full video, as they gushed over the Youtube and Instagram post.

Alan Carr commented on the photo-sharing site, and wrote: “Whoop whoop!! I’m uncorking as we speak!!”

While a separate follower added: “SHE CAME TO SLAY.”

A third wrote: “ADELE’S BEST MUSIC VIDEO IS COMING.”

Adele - who is dating Rich Paul - is set for a busy year ahead as she is set to begin her Las Vegas residency, Weekends With Adele, next month, after cancelling due to the coronavirus restrictions.

The string of shows were due to go ahead back in January, but just 24 hours before she pulled the concerts as her team were falling ill and equipment had not arrived in time, which meant her vision for the residency would not have been how she hoped.